All-Region 7-AAAAA soccer picks made

All-Region 7-AAAAA soccer honors have gone out and Stratford boys soccer coach Jessie Stament was named the region coach of the year.
The Knights placed second in the region standings behind winner Wando and advanced to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Wando’s John Sheppard earned the region player of the year nod. More all-region Warriors are Beckham Voelker, Tre Jackson and Grant Houser.
Stratford’s selections are Josue Dasilva, Mikal Greene and Yhago Brenner.
Cane Bay Cobras selected all-region are Erick Uvalle, Samuel Athearn and Liam Dietrich while Berkeley’s picks are Joe Quick, Kevin Prieto and Gudelio Penaloza.
Goose Creek landed two on the squad, Zatarian Perales and Felix Perales.
In girls soccer, Wando coach Shannon Champ was chosen coach of the year and Morgan DeBarros player of the year. More all-region Warriors are Kylie Cino, Alyssa Graham, Caroline Richvalsky and Gwen Keiser.
Cane Bay’s picks are Anna Brown, Kaelan Bowers and Kara Perkins. The Cobras placed second in the region and advanced to the playoffs.
Berkeley’s selections are Kennedy Olheiser, Destiny Hamilton and Courtney Rees while Stratford landed Kiersten Yom, Lizzy Shaw and Isabella Jourdain on the all-region team.
Goose Creek’s all-region players are Stephanie Solis and Tianna Roberts.