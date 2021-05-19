All-Region 7-AAAAA soccer picks announced

All-Region 7-AAAAA soccer honors have gone out and Stratford boys soccer coach Jessie Stament is the region boys coach of the year.
The Knights placed second in the region standings behind winner Wando and advanced to the second round of the Class AAAAA playoffs.
Wando’s John Sheppard is region boys player of the year nod. Wando's Beckham Voelker, Tre Jackson and Grant Houser are also on the all-region team.
Stratford’s selections are Josue Dasilva, Mikal Greene and Yhago Brenner.
Cane Bay players selected all-region are Erick Uvalle, Samuel Athearn and Liam Dietrich, and Berkeley’s picks are Joe Quick, Kevin Prieto and Gudelio Penaloza.
Goose Creek landed two on the squad, Zatarian Perales and Felix Perales.
In girls soccer, Wando coach Shannon Champ is the coach of the year and Morgan DeBarros is the player of the year. Other Wando players named to the team are Kylie Cino, Alyssa Graham, Caroline Richvalsky and Gwen Keiser.
Cane Bay’s picks are Anna Brown, Kaelan Bowers and Kara Perkins. The Cobras placed second in the region and advanced to the playoffs.
Berkeley’s selections are Kennedy Olheiser, Destiny Hamilton and Courtney Rees, while Stratford landed Kiersten Yom, Lizzy Shaw and Isabella Jourdain on the all-region team.
Goose Creek’s all-region players are Stephanie Solis and Tianna Roberts.