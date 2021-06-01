All-Region 7-AAAAA baseball picks announced

Region champion Berkeley High School headlines the All-Region 7-AAAAA baseball team, sweeping the superlative awards with three more selections to the squad.
Stags pitcher Chevy Wrenn is the player of the year while longtime Berkleley coach Landy Cox reeled in coach of the year honors. Wrenn went 10-0 on the mound as the Stags finished 27-6. Cox won his 300th career game.
The Stags captured their sixth region championship since 2013 and also a district title before ending the season in the Lower State championship series.
More Berkeley players named all-region are P/OF Miller McGuire, IF Jesse Free and OF Jackson Proctor.
Region runner-up Wando and Stratford landed three players on the all-region team. Warriors named are P/OF Marshall Whitmer, P/C Reed Garris and P/OF Michael Nastro. Stratford’s picks are P/IF Josh Davis, IF Brett Marrs and OF Bryce Robinson.
Cane Bay and Goose Creek have two all-region selections each. For the Cobras, P Hunter Coleman and OF Ethan Dodson made it while Gators OF/P Caleb Singleton and OF/P Andrew Moore are all-region.