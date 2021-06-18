ACROSS THE COUNTY: Iron Horses aim to compete for region crown

All the ingredients are there for Philip Simmons High School’s football team as the prep work for a new season has already cranked up.
The Iron Horses, led by Coach Eric Bendig, are less than two months away from the first game in their fourth varsity season. Last fall, they finished second in the region to Woodland High School and advanced to the Class 2A playoffs before falling in a nailbiter in the opening round. One marquee victory, though, was 3-0 against Timberland High School and the Iron Horses finished 3-1 in region play.
Bendig is optimistic the Iron Horses are ready to break through this fall. They have plenty senior leaders who are ready for their moment. Bendig’s squad also returns starting quarterback Tripp Williams and all-region players LB/OL Hunter Ramey and K/P Griffin Gore. It doesn’t hurt matters the Iron Horses are as experienced as they’ve ever been on both sides of the ball in the trenches.
“I’ve told them with the way they work and the way they’ve bought in, they’re ready,” Bendig said. “They are competitors in our region. We saw that last year. It’s time to take that next step as a region champion. Our two tangible goals are to win a region championship and make a run in the playoffs.”
A postseason victory celebration would be its first.
Williams is back as the trigger man and primed for a big senior season. In 2020, he threw for 609 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 126 yards and three more scores.
“Any time you can bring the quarterback back, it’s huge,” Bendig said. “Tripp is such an unbelievable leader. He’s fighting for first or second in his class so you know he’s a smart kid. He’s a college prospect, no doubt. It doesn’t have to be quarterback. He can play a couple other positions.”
The Iron Horses, though, have to replace their leading rusher and five players who grabbed 60 of their 66 completed passes. Rising junior Cullen Williams is the lone player returning who hauled in a touchdown and rising sophomore Sharod Williams is the leading rusher coming back with 92 yards and a touchdown.
Bendig is confident the up and coming group of skill players will do just fine, and the veterans up front should provide quite the impact at the line of scrimmage.
“We had a lot of young linemen (in 2020) but we knew if we could weather the storm we’d have them all coming back,” he said. “That’s always a good deal when you have big guys returning.”
Rising seniors Abram Wright and Chris Doctor are cornerstones on the offensive front along with Ramey.
Ramey, a rising senior, headlines the unit on the other side. He was the second leading tackler last season with 72 total stops and led the way with 7.5 tackles for loss.
Rising junior DB Tyshawn Green and Williams, a lineman, were third and fourth in tackles with 46 and 38, respectively. Rising senior Conor White (33 tackles), rising senior Ben Dreyer (31 tackles) and rising sophomore Isaac Schimpf (21 tackles) were also inside the top 10 on the tackles chart in 2020.
Rising sophomore Russell Dickerson and rising senior Zach Newton are anchors on the defensive front.
On special teams, Gore, a rising junior, possesses a strong leg and should impact games with booming kickoffs. He averaged 31 yards per punt last season and nailed all four field-goal tries with a long of 33 yards.
The Iron Horses open up at Georgetown on Aug. 20 before hosting Waccamaw on Aug. 27.
With this being the fourth season of varsity football at Philip Simmons, the Iron Horses have discarded the excuse they’re a new program and not on the level of more established programs.
“The school has grown into itself. We’ve gotten to the point where we expect to win,” Bendig said. “There are no more excuses in the back of our heads as to why we didn’t win games or a region championship.”