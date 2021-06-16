5 Stratford graduates ready to take athletic skills to college level

Five student-athletes from Stratford High School carved out a piece of their futures last month when they announced their college destinations.
Kennedy Baskerville (softball, Claflin), Mikayla Stout (volleyball, Columbia College), Kiersten Yom (girls soccer, Francis Marion), Ryland Kowalski (boys track, North Greenville) and Octavio Herrera (boys Soccer, USC Union) are recent Stratford graduates with plans to play at the next level.
“All of these young people earned their opportunities, not just by what they did this year but by their hard work over the years,” Stratford athletics director John Chalus said. “It’s a tremendous group. They’re getting the chance to go do something they love and get some of their education paid for. That will benefit them for the rest of their life.”
Chalus also credited the Stratford coaches for their efforts in developing well-rounded student-athletes.
“They’ve done a great job making sure our athletes are doing what they’re supposed to on the field and in the classroom" Chalus said.