5 seniors play their final softball game for Stratford

The Stratford High School softball team finished the season in the Class AAAAA playoffs with a 3-0 loss to visiting White Knoll on May 17.
White Knoll plated all three of its runs in the top of the sixth inning and limited Stratford to four hits.
The Knights (12-10, 8-4 region) were 0-2 in the postseason after finishing second in the Region 7-AAAAA standings behind region champion Berkeley. Only the top two teams advanced to the playoffs.
Stratford began the playoffs two days earlier with a 6-5 loss on the road at St. James. The Sharks scored three unearned runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead. Stratford had just scored four runs in the top of the fifth to grab a 5-3 lead.
The postseason marked the final moments in a Stratford uniform for five seniors: P Payton Cox, C/DP Aubreanna Varner, OF Laine Toler, OF Tayler Jenkins and OF Kennedy Baskerville.
The Knights will return several players with starting experience: P/3B Raegan Shriver, 1B DC Still, 2B Gabby Cruz, SS Camryn Weatherford, C Madison Goossens and OFs Bianca O’Neill and Rori Condon.