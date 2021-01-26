Petit earns preseason honor; Bucs picked seventh

A Charleston Southern sophomore hurler has been named the conference’s preseason pitcher of the year and the Buccaneers are projected to finish seventh in the Big South Conference, as voted on about the conference’s coaches.
Right-hander RJ Petit became the first CSU player in program history to earn Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American honors in 2019 and was a first team all-conference selection. Petit posted a 2.45 earned-run average, the team's best, and opposing batters hit just .163 over his 20 appearances on the mound. He garnered five saves and finished with a 4-0 record.
The 2020 season was ended early due to COVID-19 concerns. The Bucs finished 7-12 overall and conference play hadn’t begun yet.
The Rock Hill native was the No. 66 MLB Draft prospect in the college ranks by D1Baseball.com in August.
The Buccaneers head into a new season this spring under first-year coach Marc MacMillan.
Two-time defending champion Campbell is picked to win the Big South and Camels redshirt senior infielder Collin Wolf is the preseason player of the year.
Campbell received six first-place votes and tallied 89 total points. Winthrop received one first-place vote and was second in the preseason poll with 82 points while USC Upstate received two first-place votes and finished in the third spot with 75 points.
Radford, High Point and Gardner-Webb were picked fourth through sixth. CSU had 37 points in the preseason poll.
Presbyterian, UNC Asheville and Longwood are projected to finish behind CSU.
The season begins Friday, Feb. 19, and the Big South conference schedule starts Friday, March 5.
Big South teams will play 40 league games while allowing for each team to schedule up to 10 non-conference games as can be accommodated.
The top four teams in the final conference standings will advance to the Big South championship tournament set for May 27-29 at SEGRA Stadium in Fayetteville, N.C. The champion receives the Big South's automatic bid to the NCAA Championship.