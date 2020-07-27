North Charleston Majors stay alive

North Charleston’s Dixie Majors are still alive in the world series after a 7-0 victory over Columbia County, Ga., in an elimination game on Monday afternoon in Ozark, Alabama.
North Charleston (3-1) takes on unbeaten host team Ozark (3-0) at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and has to win another at 7 p.m. to push the championship game to 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.
North Charleston has eight world series crowns overall and has risen to the top five of the last six summers in Dixie Majors baseball.
On Monday, North Charleston hurler Jeffrey Zeigler dominated Columbia County bats with a shutout performance. Zeigler fanned seven batters and also collected two hits at the plate. He reached via walk twice.
Colt Kent powered North Charleston hitters, going 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a walk while Jaxon Weatherford went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs. Dalton Reeves chipped in a basehit.
North Charleston, which has 19 state titles, opened the tournament on Saturday with victories over Southeast (Miss.) and Hueytown (Ala.), hitting three home runs in the victories.
It dropped into the loser’s bracket on Sunday with a 5-2 loss to Southland, La.
North Charleston also stormed back from the loser's bracket to win the state tournament earlier this month.