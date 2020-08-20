Mukuamu thinking long term

When he made the 19-hour ride to The Sunflower State last month, Manny Mukuamu was aware being homesick occasionally would be part of the short term.
But he’s thinking long term.
The former Goose Creek Gators standout quarterback believes he’s in the best place possible if he wants to accomplish dreams of going Division I. In 2019, Hutchinson Community College put 11 players in Power 5 schools, 10 more in other FBS programs and 16 more in FCS, Div. II or NAIA. Twenty-eight Hutchinson players have also gone on to make the jump to professional football since 1994.
“Sometimes I miss home but I knew that was all part of it when I chose to come out here,” Mukuamu said. “I try to keep myself as busy as I possibly can. If I’m not studying a playbook, playing a game or working out, I’m hanging around with my teammates.”
Mukuamu’s closest relative is a cousin who plays basketball at Oklahama State, more than two hours from Hutchinson. He’s in a five-man battle for time at quarterback.
“I like it so far,” he said. “I love the coaches. They are on me, pushing me hard every day. I came out here with the mindset to compete with everything I’ve got.”
The Blue Dragons open fall camp on Aug. 25 but won’t play any real games until the spring. Mukuamu wasn’t that disappointed in the football season falling through the cracks because of COVID-19. The way he sees it, the delay gives him more time to mentally ingest everything there is in the playbook.
“(Hutchinson) consistently puts out about 25 guys each year to Div. I schools,” Mukuamu said. “I want to play big-time football at the highest level, so I was like why not bet on myself out here.”
Goose Creek coach Jason Winstead said his former quarterback made a great decision. Being away from home helps anybody grow up and Hutchinson is well known for developing its players and getting them to bigger schools and beyond.
“I think if he sticks with it he’ll have a shot out there to be their quarterback,” Winstead said. “Playing time as a freshman is hard to come by anywhere but they came all the way to South Carolina to find him so they will give him his shot.”
Mukuamu earned his opportunity on the next level with a super final campaign on Red Bank Road. He started two years and was a record-setting quarterback as a senior, finishing with 2,502 yards passing and 905 yards rushing. In all, he accounted for 46 touchdowns, with 35 coming through the air as the Gators won the Region 7-AAAAA crown and made the third round of the playoffs for the first time in four years.
One Mukuamu performance sticks out in Winstead’s mind. In the second round of the Class 5A playoffs, Mukuamu torched the visiting Summerville Green Wave for five touchdowns in a 42-21 victory. He dazzled in running for 192 yards on 18 carries, scoring on a 35-yard run, and completed 12 of 16 passes for 142 yards and four touchdowns.
“What made him so special is what he could do with his legs,” Winstead said. “He would have done a lot more on the ground if we didn’t save his legs for the second half of the season. He was great at making the first guy miss and getting up the field.”
The Hutchinson playbook features run-pass options galore so he finds himself with chances to show off his shiftiness and physicality in the run game.
“They do a lot of what we did in high school,” Mukuamu said. “It’s college now so I’m going to have to protect my body, watch out how I get hit and get down when I need to and still be able to use my feet.”
Mukuamu gets sound advice from older brother Israel Mukuamu, a junior defensive back for the South Carolina Gamecocks and strong candidate to leave school early and hear his named called in the 2021 NFL Draft.
“I ask him a lot of questions,” Mukuamu said. “He said just stay grounded, don’t say too much and put in the work.”
So far, that’s how the younger brother has been passing the time.
“I came out here knowing this was a business decision,” Mukuamu said.