Knights sweep county, region rival

Stratford High School’s baseball and softball teams completed sweeps of Cane Bay High School in Region 7-AAAAA action on April 2.
Knights softball scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to win 10-8 and the baseball team used a seven-run fourth inning to edge the Cobras 11-7.
Leadoff hitter Tayler Jenkins was 5 for 5, scored three runs and knocked in a run to power the Stratford softball team. Laine Toler added a triple and home run for the Knights and knocked in three runs while Aubreanna Varner chipped in a pair of hits.
Raegan Shriver hurled three innings of relief, giving up four hits and no earned runs to take the victory inside the circle. Starter Payton Cox allowed five hits and one earned run over four innings.
Leadoff hitter Jenna Krol powered Cane Bay with four hits and five RBIs. She launched a grand slam and solo home run for the Cobras. Ciera Fenton added two hits and two RBIs.
Stratford outhit the Cobras 12-9.
In the baseball game, four Knights collected two hits: Josh Davis, Mason Lord, Austin Kling and Nick Lott.
Davis drove in three runs and Kling two. Bryce Robinson chipped in a pair of RBIs and scored twice along with Lott and Lord.
Cole Greer earned the win in relief, throwing four innings. He allowed seven hits, three earned runs and struck out two batters.
Five players knocked in one run each for Cane Bay. Jimmy Velez and Miles Singleton scored twice each.
Fort Dorchester 11,
Goose Creek 9
Visiting Fort Dorchester completed a three-game sweep of Goose Creek with an 11-9 victory in a non-region baseball game on April 2.
The Patriots scored three runs in the sixth inning to break an 8-8 tie. Four Fort Dorchester players drove in two runs each in the win: Hayden Perry, Jacob Stansbury, Johnny Tsang and Josh Stansbury.
Zane Hopkins was 3 for 3 with two RBIs for the Gators while Caleb Singleton went 2 for 4 with two runs and a RBI. Devin Whitehead drove in a pair of runs and Colten Gillam chipped in two hits.
The Patriots won the first two games on March 29 (16-1) and March 31 (7-1). Alex Dial knocked in the Gators’ lone run in the first game while Singleton drove in the run in the second game.