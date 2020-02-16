Knights counting on hurlers

Brandon Beckman believes his players’ daily grind and focus in practice can be the difference between finishing near the cellar or landing in the upper echelon of the Region 7-AAAAA standings.
“The team is young with not a ton of varsity experience but we really like their work ethic,” the Stratford High School baseball coach said. “They come to practice every day wanting to get better. We know that there may be a learning curve at times for our guys coming up from the JV to the varsity but also know that this group is capable of playing good baseball. We think they can not only compete but win in a tough region.”
Stratford’s cornerstone appears to be the set of arms returning to the bump from a squad that went 15-11 last season.
Junior Josh Davis, a Charleston Southern commit, is the staff ace and starting shortstop. He posted a 5-3 mark with a 1.18 earned-run average in 2019 and batted .283 with 16 RBIs. Davis struck out 59 batters and walked 12 in 71.1 innings.
Senior hurlers Robbie Fleming (2-3, 3.98 ERA), Jaden Maynor (4-0, 2.27 ERA) and Matthew Cudd (1-0, 1.16 ERA) combined to go 7-3 last year. Maynor struck out 27 batters in 37 innings and walked 19.
Catchers Thomas Purcell and Cody Lord, a pair of newcomers, are on the other side of the battery. Both have shown the ability to handle the pitching staff and bring some power to the lineup.
Freshman Brett Marrs takes over at first base and has a good frame and skill for a ninth grader. Junior Nick Lott is a returning varsity player slated for second base.
Junior AJ Bryant and Maynor are at third base and Bryant will likely slide over to shortstop when Davis pitches.
Senior Carter Smith and Michael Toney are the left fielders and Cudd is the general in center field. Austin Kling and junior Jace McQuillan are right fielders.
Additional players competing for playing time are Mason Lord, Cade Brunson, Brian Albright, Jackson Blass and Mason Swoyer.
“Lineups for us this year will really depend a lot on who is pitching,” Beckman said.
Beckman is assisted by coaches Steven Davis, Justin Fabiano, Justin Mood and J.D. Davis.
The Knights are in the preseason Shipyard/Prep Baseball Report Showdown Feb. 28-March 1 and tangle with Walhalla (Feb. 28 – 6 p.m.), Byrnes (Feb. 29 – 11:15 a.m.) and Chapman (Feb. 29 – 6 p.m.) before finishing the tournament March 1 against a team and time to be determined.
The regular season begins March 13 at Fort Dorchester. The Knights travel to James Island on March 16 to begin the region slate and host James Island on March 18.