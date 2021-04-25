Knights blank rivals on pitch

The Stratford High School boys soccer team capped the Region 7-AAAAA slate with a pair of victories against rival Goose Creek High School on April 20 and 23.
The Knights improved to 11-3 overall and finished region play with a 6-2 mark to earn a spot in the Class 5A playoffs. Stratford travels to the Region 6-AAAAA champion on May 4.
Both Stratford victories against Goose Creek were shutouts. The Knights won 4-0 and 6-0.
Darwin Sanchez, Yhago Brenner, Josue DaSilva and Octavio Herrera scored for the Knights in the opener.
Brenner found the back of the net twice in the second game while Aidin Mitchell, Rodney Miller, Cole Dyer and DaSilva added tallies for the Knights.
Cane Bay sweeps Stags in soccer
The Cane Bay boys soccer team defeated Berkeley April 20 and 22 by scores of 3-0 and 5-1. The latter was Cane Bay’s fifth win in a row.
In that game, Sam Athearn, Zeke Ponce, Brayden Perez and Lawson Thorn netted goals for the Cobras.
Athearn found the back of the net three times in the opener.
The Cane Bay girls also swept Berkeley. They locked in a Class 5A playoff spot by sweeping the Stags on the week, 1-0 and 2-1.
The Cobras won 1-0 in Moncks Corner on a goal by Kara Perkins then Bailee Busby booted in a pair of goals in the 2-1 victory in Summerville on April 23.
Hanahan Baseball 5,
Oceanside 3
Hanahan High School’s baseball team plated four runs in the bottom of the second inning to gain traction and held on for a 5-3 victory over visiting Oceanside Collegiate on April 24.
The Hawks (13-5), who swept Oceanside, continue the region slate at Shipyard Park against Academic Magnet on April 27 and host Beaufort on April 29.
Hanahan’s Mason Woznac, the only Hawks player with multiple hits, doubled in a pair of runs to spark the second-inning outburst. Aryan Patel and Luke Blankenship followed with RBI singles for the Hawks, who have won five of their last six games.
Hawks starter Nick Cappello scattered five hits over six innings and fanned 10 batters in picking up the victory on the mound. He allowed three earned runs and walked three batters.
Braylon Mitchell allowed one hit and struck out two batters in the seventh to garner the save.
Tagger Tyson and Andrew Bowers collected two hits each for Oceanside.
Hanahan Softball 4,
Oceanside 2
Hawkettes infielder Brooke Jones was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and pitcher Kaylee LeCompte fanned 11 batters in a four-hitter as Hanahan’s softball team doubled up Oceanside.
Angela Eimers chipped in two hits and scored twice for Hanhahan (11-4).
Colleton County 12,
Cane Bay 3
Cane Bay High School’s softball team fell to Colleton County High School on April 23.
Olivia Fleming and Ashton Muschek had two hits for the Cobras. Fleming also knocked in two runs.
Wando 5,
Goose Creek 1
Wando scored all of its runs in the fifth and seventh innings to rally past Goose Creek in a Region 7-AAAAA baseball game on April 23.
Caleb Singleton scored the lone run for the Gators in the first inning.
Berkeley Softball 6,
Stratford 5
The Berkeley softball team wrapped up the Region 7-AAAAA championship with a 6-5 victory over visiting Stratford High School on Friday in Goose Creek.
The Stags (19-2, 9-0 region) pounded out 11 hits and scored two runs in the fifth and seventh innings to build a 6-2 lead before Stratford plated three runs in the bottom of the seventh.
The Stags take on Cane Bay for three games (April 26, 28, 30) to conclude the region slate.
Abby Prince was 4 for 4 and leadoff hitter Jersey Silver added three hits – both scored three runs apiece – to power the Stags at the plate.
Gabby Cruz had two hits and scored twice for Stratford.
In the baseball game on Friday in Moncks Corner, the Stags blanked Stratford 5-0.
Cane Bay 188,
Berkeley 200
Jacob Panezich carded a 44 to lead the Cobras to a 12-shot victory over Berkeley on April 22.
Spartans game postponed
The Carolina Spartans semi-pro football team didn’t get a chance to tangle with the Wrens (Ga.) Colts in an IAFL game on Saturday due to weather.
The game was postponed to May 22 in Trenton.
The Spartans, who play home games at Garrett Academy in North Charleston, are off until May 15’s showdown at home with the defending IAFL champions Sumter Sharks.