KInlaw signs with 49ers

Goose Creek High School product Javon Kinlaw, the 14th overall pick in the last NFL Draft, signed a four-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers on June 26.
The 22-year-old defensive lineman, who graduated GCHS in 2016, played at the University of South Carolina and appeared in 37 games in three seasons. He was in on 93 career tackles, including 18 tackles for loss, and made four fumble recoveries.
As a senior, he was named Associated Press First-Team All-America, registering 35 tackles and six sacks.
Kinlaw transferred to South Carolina in 2017 after playing his freshman season at Jones County Junior College in Mississippi.