Hawkettes power hitter Patterson inks college deal

Some scary shots angrily fly off the bat of this Hanahan High School power hitter but that’s in direct contrast to her personality.
Hawkettes coach Katrina Moffett said senior first baseman/designated hitter Brooke Patterson, a staple in the lineup, might be the nicest player she’s ever coached. Her mean swing, though, has redirected pitches way out of ballparks in high school and travel ball games.
Patterson has been rewarded for her efforts and attitude by landing a deal to play on the college level at Erskine College in Due West. She signed with the Flying Fleet in mid-December.
“She’s one of the kindest kids I’ve ever been able to coach,” Moffett said. “She always supports her teammates. She always cheers for them.”
Patterson was hitting in the middle of the order for the Hawkettes last season when they were expecting to make another climb to the top of the mountain in Class 3A. Hanahan was aiming for its third title in four seasons but COVID-19 ended the season in March.
Patterson will be in her third varsity season this upcoming spring and she’ll be counted on to produce a power hitter’s numbers and be a wall on the right side of the infield.
“She can swing with so much power,” Moffett said. “Some of the balls she’s hit, I don’t know how girls want to step in front of them. When she steps up to the plate, it’s intimidating. ”
Hard work has assisted Patterson in her journey to the next level, too. Mainly, she’s made strides with her game at first base.
“She puts in a lot of time to get better at first base or hitting,” Moffett said. “She puts in time on her own. When we’re not practicing she’s always at the cages working, hitting with her dad or other players. She’s 100 percent committed.”
The Flying Fleet competes in NCAA Div. II as part of Conference Carolinas. The Fleet was the National Christian College Athletic Association World Series champion in 2019.