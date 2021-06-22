Hanahan Dixie Darlings claim district softball title

The Hanahan Dixie Darlings emerged victorious in a pair of one-run games to punch a ticket to the state softball tournament.

Hanahan won the best-of-three series against Colleton County in Hanahan for the 8U district crown, claiming the finale, 12-11, on June 19 after falling, 10-0, earlier in the day.

“We came back recharged after the first game and began knocking them down,” Hanahan coach Maria Hill said.

Hanahan built a 12-7 lead in the fifth inning after back-to-back home runs and held on to win through a long rain delay.

Hanahan won the first game of the series, 15-14.

The state tournament is set for July 10-14 in Johnsonville with the winner advancing to the Dixie Darlings World Series in Prince George, Virginia, later in the month.

“The team is capable of anything,” Hill said. “Our team’s word is perseverance through and through. They know exactly what they need to do to take us to the world series and have all the determination to do so. With our defensive tactics we are practicing, I don’t think many will be able to break through us.”

Members of the all-star team are P Giavanna Hill, 1B Harper Christensen, 2B Emersyn Florie, RCF Anna Brown, SS Megan Salazar, LCF Jordyn Tossey, 3B Adalyn Robertson, LF Isabella Anderson, C Nicole Vasquez, RCF Kylie Palmer, RF Tegan McCurry and RF Molly Friedman.

Assistant coaches are Lynn Florie, Julie Christensen and Tamra Tossey.