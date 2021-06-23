Goose Creek punches ticket to Dixie Boys state tournament

The Goose Creek Dixie Boys are headed to the state tournament in Beaufort after coasting through the district with three wins in three days.
Coach Jason Smith’s team defeated Mt. Pleasant (9-1), St. Andrews (23-3) and Mt. Pleasant again (11-7) in the championship game at St. Andrews on June 19.
“I could literally sit here and talk forever about each kid and something the accomplished over the weekend,” Smith said. “They all contributed in such a big way.”
The 14U state tournament begins Saturday, July 10. Smith is optimistic.
“I think they can go all the way to the world series in Sterlington Louisiana (July 23-28),” Smith said. “Obviously, I don’t know everybody else who is going to be at state but if we play as a team like we have I think we’re going to be tough to beat. They’ve jelled so well. Nobody has one of those personalities that are bigger than the team.”
At least half the team members, and Smith himself, haven’t forgotten their last trip to a Dixie state tournament. Six players on the squad were on the Dixie Youth O-Zone 12U team that won district two years ago but found the going rough at state in Bluffton.
The club was 0-2, making a quick return trip home. This group is more experienced, though.
“We got the brakes beat off of us,” Smith said. “At that time, a lot of these kids hadn’t played out of town a bunch. I think they made the games bigger than they were. I’ve tried to tell them it’s just baseball. Half of these kids have already made a high school team somewhere and are playing JV or B-Team already.”
In the district tournament, Goose Creek pitcher Kyle McDowell reached double-digit strikeouts and the lone run allowed was unearned in the first Mt. Pleasant game on June 17.
Top to bottom, Goose Creek crushed the ball against the host team on June 18, erupting for more than 20 runs. Jared Bazzle recorded a strong performance from the bump, hurling a complete game.
“The group of kids I’ve got, they crush the ball,” said Smith, who is assisted by Dustin Brown, Sr., and Lynn McDowell. “They’re terrific hitters.”
As a result, Mt. Pleasant played their outfielders back and a lot of hard hit balls were outs in the second meeting. Goose Creek changed its approach in the latter innings.
“We had to turn the tide and play some small ball,” Smith said. “We got more aggressive on the bases. We were doing a lot of bunts and steals at the same time. We were able to shift the momentum at the end.”
McDowell threw the final two innings to earn the save for starter David Sanders, who allowed just two earned runs in five innings.