Goose Creek, Moncks Corner Dixie all-star squads eye state titles

Six Dixie all-star baseball and softball teams in varying age groups crank up journeys toward South Carolina titles on Saturday, July 10 at ballparks all across the state.
Who will bring a state championship to Berkeley County?
Five squads punched their tickets by winning district championships on the field last month and another receives an automatic bid by serving as the host team. A state win sends all-stars to their respective Dixie world series.
Two of the county baseball teams could encounter one another in the Dixie Youth Ozone 12U state tournament in Moncks Corner. Goose Creek advanced through district play on a walk-off home run against Mt. Pleasant and Moncks Corner is the host squad.
Goose Creek tangles with Union at 2 p.m. on Saturday and will see either Conway or Hilton Head next. Moncks Corner opens up at 11:30 a.m., versus Greenwood and will take on either Jefferson or Midland in its second game.
The next closest tournament is in Orangeburg, which hosts the Dixie Youth AA 8U coach pitch state tournament. Moncks Corner, which breezed through district play with a 5-0 record, opens up against Greer at 12:30 p.m. and will tangle with Greenwood County or Lexington National in its second game.
Goose Creek’s Dixie Boys (14U) make a 78-mile trip to Beaufort after going 3-0 in district play at St. Andrews. It opens up the state tournament against the host team at 3 p.m.
Hanahan’s Dixie Darlings (8U) won a best-of-3 series against Colleton County to capture the district crown and go 85 miles to Johnsonville to tangle with the District 3 champion at 11:15 a.m. in their first game.
Moncks Corner’s Dixie Youth AAA 10U all-stars have the furthest trip to make, traveling 168 miles to Union. Moncks Corner was 4-0 in district play and begins the state tournament against Mid-Carolina.
Two more all-star softball squads from Berkeley County were chosen as world series hosts and automatically advance through district and state play.
The Moncks Corner Dixie Angels (10U) and Dixie Belles (15U) are set to begin play in those world series tournaments July 23-28.
Other states that play Dixie baseball and softball are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.