GCHS product lands post in CSU athletic department

A Goose Creek High School graduate has been named the new equipment manager for the Charleston Southern University athletic department.
Marangelli, who finished at GCHS in 2014, landed the newly-created post and will oversee the maintenance and inventory of equipment for all the university's NCAA intercollegiate sports programs.
Marangelli earned a bachelor's degree in communication from CSU in 2018 and added a master's degree in organizational leadership earlier this year.
"He has proven himself to be a hard worker and a great asset to our football program over the last several years,” CSU Director of Athletics Jeff Barber said. “This move will have a tremendous benefit for our student-athletes, head coaches and the remainder of our department.”
In his new role, Marangelli will oversee the coordination of all CSU teams’ day-to-day sports activities and maintenance of sport facilities. He will also help each coaching staff determine the needs and purchase orders for athletic and sports equipment.
"I am thrilled for the chance to continue to build a legacy within our athletic equipment department," Marangelli said. "This is an opportunity that allows me to impact the lives of over 300 student-athletes, coaches and our student managers."
Marangelli previously served as a graduate assistant on the Buccaneer football operations staff where he helped handle the day-to-day operations in the equipment room. He also assisted with team logistics and operations.
Marangelli gained key experience in January when he served as an equipment manager for the USA Football team in Arlington, Texas.