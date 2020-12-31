Gators talented, experienced

The Goose Creek High School boys basketball team possesses all the qualities of a championship team this winter.
The Gators are out to a 5-0 start after claiming a region crown and advancing to the third round of the Class 5A playoffs last season. A veteran squad, Goose Creek has seven seniors on the roster and is winning by an average of 28.6 points per game.
“We have the talent,” Goose Creek coach Blake Hall said. “You don’t find success without some talent. We really have togetherness, too. It’s a group that has good team chemistry. They play for one another. I’m waiting to see if we have the toughness and maturity to focus every day. You have to have that to compete for championships.”
Hall's squad is strong on defense and has improved shooting from last season. Also, the Gators are long around the basket.
The Gators last played on Dec. 18, crushing Ashley Ridge 75-26. They led 40-9 at the break and 10 different players scored for Goose Creek.
Senior Yaturi Bolton paced the Gators with 15 points, while junior Demetri Simmons and sophomore Justin Britt also reached double figures with 12 and 10 points. Sophomore Elijah Dates chipped in seven points.
Bolton also led Goose Creek in a 60-43 win over Ashley Ridge on Dec. 15. He had a team-high 12 points while senior Xavion Bennett and Britt added 10 points apiece. Senior Taijon Simmons and senior Breon Steele chipped in nine and seven points, respectively.
Against Stall on Dec. 11, a 72-41 Gators victory, Bolton poured in a team-high 19 points while senior Tykelvion Thompson and Demetri Simmons added 13 points each. Junior Jayden Johnson chipped in seven points.
Taijon Simmons and Demetri Simmons were the high scorers in the Gators’ first two wins over West Ashley and Stall.
COVID-19 concerns have altered the Region 7-AAAAA schedules after the break. The Gators’ next slated contest is against a region opponent on Jan. 25 or 26. They are trying to add up to three non-region games before then.
Region 7 teams will only play each other once this season, placing greater risk on every game night. Originally, Goose Creek was slated to open the region slate against Berkeley on Jan. 5.
“Every night you step out there you’ve got to prove you’re a championship-caliber team,” Hall said. “With us going to one game against region opponents, if you slip up or have a bad night it could cost you a playoff seed or region championship. You really have no room for a lack of focus or miscues. We really have to focus to be our best every time we compete.”