FRIDAY FEATS: Lady Knights win in 8 innings

Stratford High School’s softball team rallied for a non-region victory against Fort Dorchester High School on Friday, scoring three runs in the sixth inning to force extra innings.
D.C. Still’s RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning then won it for the Lady Knights as they pulled out a 4-3 victory.
Pitcher Payton Cox went the distance for Stratford, scattering five hits. She struck out four batters and allowed two earned runs.
At the plate, Makenna Young knocked in a pair of runs for the Lady Knights while Camryn Weatherford and Raegan Shriver each had two hits. Shriver scored two runs.
Fort Dorchester 9,
Stratford 3
Stratford dropped a non-region baseball game at Fort Dorchester on Friday.
Brett Marrs knocked in a pair of runs for the Knights.
In other non-region games Friday, Goose Creek lost to Ashley Ridge, 14-1, and Cane Bay fell, 1-0, to West Ashley.
Hanahan 13,
Cane Bay 0
Brook Vorhis hit a three-run home run and drove in six runs to power Hanahan to a 13-0 victory in a non-region softball game at Cane Bay on Friday.
Vorhis was one of six players with at least two hits for the Hawkettes. Leadoff hitter Amber Elmore led with three hits while Anderson Thrower, Golden Thrower, Vorhis, Kaylee LeCompte and Kayla Cummings each collected a pair of hits.
Golden Thrower had three RBIs and Makayla Honeycutt two RBIs.
Inside the circle, LeCompte hurled a one-hitter and struck out nine batters.
Goose Creek 2,
Berkeley 1
Goose Creek’s boys soccer team pulled out a 2-1 victory in its Region 7-AAAAA opener against Berkeley on Friday at GCHS.
In the girls game, Berkeley won 4-1.