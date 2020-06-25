Former Stratford standout recognized by Big South

Former Stratford High School standout Bobby Ison was recognized on the Big South Conference’s All-Decade team (2010-19) for baseball.
Ison was a strong hitter and outfielder for Charleston Southern from 2012-14 and eventually played in the Cleveland Indians organization after being drafted in the 21st round following his junior season. He became just the third CSU baseball player chosen all-conference three times and is the only Buccaneers player to be named the conference’s preseason player of the year (2014).
He led the Big South as a junior with a .396 batting average and tallied a conference-leading 84 hits as a sophomore. Ison was one of the toughest players to strike out nationally, leading the NCAA in the category in 2014 with just six strikeouts in 249 plate appearances.
Ison finished his collegiate career second all-time in CSU history with a .365 batting average and third all-time with 247 hits while sitting in the top-10 all-time in doubles, total bases and on-base percentage.
A 15-person committee of Big South Conference administrators served as the official voting panel to determine the All-Decade Team, with fan voting comprising 20 percent of the overall total.