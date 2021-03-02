Former Gators standout reaches career milestone

A former Goose Creek High School basketball standout recently reached a milestone at the college level.
Charlotte senior Mariah Linney, one of the Gators’ best-ever girls basketball players, torched UTEP on Feb. 27 for 24 points in a Conference USA clash to become only the 26th player in 49ers history to pour in at least 1,000 career points.
Longtime Gators coach Tim Baldwin has not been taken by surprise Linney has gone on to star in college. He expected it because of the type of competitor she was for his team. Linney topped the 1,400-point mark at GCHS but could have tacked on quite a few more.
“Mariah was such a good teammate,” he said. “She never felt like she had to score all the time but could take over a game if she had to. She shared with her teammates. She could handle the ball and get to the rim, and played hard on defense. When you can do all those things and score it puts you on a different level and separates you from other players. She was never really big but she wasn't scared to compete with anybody.”
Against UTEP, the 5-9 senior guard’s season-best point production was four off a career high and she equaled a career high with five 3-pointers on seven attempts against the Miners. Linney, who turned 22 years old a day before joining the 1,000-point club, moved into fourth on the school’s all-time list for made 3-pointers with 160.
She’s currently averaging 12.7 points and 3.4 rebounds for the 49ers.
Last winter, Linney led Charlotte in minutes played and 3-pointers made while averaging 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Linney averaged 11.1 points as a sophomore and 6.2 points as a freshman.
In Linney’s final season at Goose Creek in 2016-17, she powered the Gators to a 27-1 mark and the Class 5A state championship. Linney averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 4.9 steals to earn the High School Sports Report’s Miss Basketball award along with being named South Carolina’s top player by the SC Basketball Coaches Association and USA Today.
She can return to Charlotte next winter due to eligibility relief offered by the NCAA because of COVID-19.
Linney is the daughter of OJ Linney and Amanda Short.