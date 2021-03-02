Former Gators standout reaches career milestone

Goose Creek, SC (29445)

Today

Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.