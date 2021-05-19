Former Gator Davis a conference champ

A former Goose Creek High School athletic standout reeled in a conference championship during the Big South outdoor track and field championships on May 11.
Charleston Southern senior Timothy Davis grabbed a gold in the long jump with a mark of 7.26 meters. The effort was a personal record and Davis was one of only three conference athletes to surpass the seven-meter mark at the meet in High Point, North Carolina.
Davis became the first Big South champion in the long jump for Charleston Southern since Braxton Drummond finished first in the 2016 championships.
The next day, Davis snagged silver by placing second in the triple jump with mark of 15.44 meters, also a personal record.
In his Buccaneers career, Davis captured long jump titles in indoor track and field championships in the triple jump in 2019 and 2020.
Davis captured all-state and all-region honors while at Goose Creek High School before graduating in 2016 and was the track and field team’s MVP the final two seasons. He also played football and basketball for the Gators.