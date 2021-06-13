FOOTBALL: Spartans falter; 7 on 7 on tap

The Carolina Spartans semi-pro football team ended the season in the second round of the Independent American Football League playoffs on Saturday.
On a rainy evening, the Spartans (5-3) faltered on the road to the defending IAFL champion Sumter Sharks, 24-12.
The Sharks advance to the semifinals against the Florida Falcons on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the championship game on July 10 in Chattanooga. The Falcons knocked off the Savannah Raiders, 20-2, in a quarterfinal game.
The Alabama Steel is in the other semifinal and awaits either the Chattanooga Eagles or Clarksville Chiefs, who play on June 19.
Running back Daykota Holmes scored on the ground in the first quarter and quarterback Rashaud Singleton scored a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Spartans, who had edged the Charlotte Venom 14-6 in the opening round.
Against Sumter, though, the Spartans fell behind 18-6 in the first half and never recovered.
Antwan Niles picked off a pass for the Spartans and the defensive unit recovered three fumbles.
7 on 7 at Cane Bay on June 17
Cane Bay High School is set to host another 7 on 7 passing league night from 6-8 p.m., on Thursday.
The June 10 event was washed out and June 3 was well-attended. The Cobras will also host 7 on 7’s on June 24 and July 1.
The twelve teams set to compete Thursday are Cane Bay, Andrews, Ashley Ridge, Berkeley, Bishop England, Georgetown, Goose Creek, James Island, Philip Simmons, Stratford, Timberland and Wando.
Each squad will play four 25-minute contests with five minutes in between games.
Admission is free.
The schedule is listed below. It is subject to change.
Game 1
Cane Bay vs. Philip Simmons
Wando vs. Goose Creek
James Island vs. Berkeley
Timberland vs. Ashley Ridge
Bishop England vs. Andrews
Stratford vs. Georgetown
Game 2
Cane Bay vs. Stratford
Philip Simmons vs. Timberland
Wando vs. Andrews
James Island vs. Ashley Ridge
Goose Creek vs. Bishop England
Georgetown vs. Berkeley
Game 3
Cane Bay vs. Wando
Philip Simmons vs. Berkeley
James Island vs. Bishop England
Timberland vs. Georgetown
Goose Creek vs. Stratford
Andrews vs. Ashley Ridge
Game 4
Cane Bay vs. Bishop England
Philip Simmons vs. Wando
James Island vs. Georgetown
Timberland vs. Berkeley
Goose Creek vs. Ashley Ridge
Andrews vs. Stratford