Fleming PoY; CSU third in preseason poll

Phlandrous Fleming

CSU senior Phlandrous Fleming was named the Big South's preseason player of the year.

 Contributed photo/CSU Sports

Charleston Southern’s men’s basketball team has the preseason Big South player of the Year on the roster for the first time ever and is projected to finish third in the conference this winter.

Buccaneers senior guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. earned the nod as the conference’s player of the year. Last season, Fleming was the conference’s defensive player of the year and top 10 in nearly every statistical category, including scoring (17.4 ppg), assists (3.7 apg), blocks (1.5 bpg) and minutes (35.1 mpg), while leading the league in rebounding (8.6 rpg).

Fleming posted 12 double-doubles last season and recorded the first triple-double in a conference tournament game. The Athens, Ga., native also became just the second player in CSU history with 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 200 assists, 100 steals and 50 blocks in a career.

The Buccaneers bring back three starters and 10 letterwinners from a squad that finished 14-18 overall and 7-11 in the Big South. Senior guard Deontaye Buskey (10.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg) and senior forward Ty Jones (10.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg) also return to the starting lineup.

Winthrop was tabbed the preseason favorite with 21 of the possible 24 first-place votes while UNC Asheville finished second with a pair of first-place votes.

Gardner-Webb grabbed a single first-place vote and USC Upstate rounds out the top five.

The Buccaneers begin the 2020-21 campaign on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27 in N.C. State’s Wolfpack Invitational.

The Bucs also released their non-conference slate on Nov. 10, with home dates versus future Big South Conference member North Carolina A&T (Dec. 1) and Columbia International (Dec. 17) as well as road trips to Duke (Dec. 12) and historic Cameron Indoor Stadium and make the return trip to North Carolina Central (Dec. 15).

CSU tips off its conference slate Dec. 21 when Hampton visits and has home dates with Radford, USC Upstate, Winthrop and Longwood. The Bucs hit the road for matchups with Gardner-Webb, UNC Asheville, Campbell, High Point and Presbyterian.

All-Conference

First Team

Phlandrous Fleming Jr, Charleston Southern (Preseason Player of the Year)

DJ Burns, Winthrop

DeVon Baker, UNC Asheville

Chandler Vaudrin, Winthrop

Jaheam Cornwall, Gardner-Webb

Second Team

Tommy Bruner, USC Upstate

LJ Thorpe, UNC Asheville

John-Michael Wright, High Point

Everette Hammond, USC Upstate

Kareem Reid, Gardner-Webb

2020-21 Preseason Poll

1) Winthrop (21)

2) UNC Asheville (2)

3) Charleston Southern

4) Gardner-Webb (1)

5) USC Upstate

6) Radford

7) High Point

8) Longwood

9) Hampton

10) Campbell

11) Presbyterian