Door opens for former Knight

J.D. Davis has experienced some watershed moments in the last month. He’s been joined together in holy matrimony with his longtime girlfriend and graduated from The Citadel with a degree in physical education.
But those aren’t the only turning points for the 2016 Stratford High School graduate these days despite being in the middle of a pandemic.
He’s received an opportunity to play one more college baseball season in the Pelican State. The former Citadel infielder will finish at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, Louisiana, not far from sports-frenzied cities New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
“One thing I’ve always clung to, even in tough times, is that all things work together for the good of those who love The Lord,” the former Bulldogs infielder said. “The pandemic certainly hasn’t been the best-case scenario for a lot of people but through it I’ve had a lot of good things happen for me. I’m thankful He has opened up some doors.”
Davis entered the transfer portal in January after starting 110 games in three years at The Citadel. He was using a redshirt season this past spring to see if he could lock down another spot to finish out his playing days. Davis began fielding calls from anybody who might want a seasoned infielder and veteran presence in the clubhouse for 2021.
Washington State, Dayton and some smaller schools were among the other schools that showed interest.
Meanwhile, Davis student taught at Philip Simmons High School and helped out with the Stratford baseball team, working on his own game as well.
Nicholls State coach Seth Thibodeaux flagged down Davis out of the Citadel blue in early May while Davis was working out with his father and brothers. Davis remembers thinking to himself he didn’t know anybody in Louisiana when the caller ID popped up on his cell phone. He set it back down.
“I just let it ride,” Davis said.
A moment later, though, his phone lit up with a new text message. It was Thibodeaux letting Davis know he had an opportunity available. The two talked about all things baseball, including Thibodeaux’s love of the infield dirt, a fitting conversation since Davis made more of an impact on defense for the Bulldogs than he did at the plate.
Davis’s best year at the dish was .202 as a junior in 2019. Davis finished reasonably well, though, going 15 of 56 (.268) after scuffling with the bat early on. Not bad for a college hitter in the bottom third of the lineup.
Davis said his new coach is an awesome guy.
“He’s super passionate about baseball and just winning,” Davis said. “I really enjoyed that conversation.”
Davis made the 12-hour road trip to Thibodaux in late May - his first to Louisiana - and Nicholls State’s school pride jumped out at Davis immediately. They really want the Colonels to win.
“The one thing I like about Thibodaux itself is it’s very much a college town,” Davis said. “When I walked around, everybody had on Nicholls State gear. It gave me that home impact feeling of the town. Everybody is very dedicated to athletics there. I had a chance to go the hitting facility they had for young guys growing up. Those guys just love baseball. I want to get invested with those types of people and be around people who are like-minded. It was a great environment.”
Nicholls State, a member of the Southland Conference, won nine of its last 12 games to post a 10-8 mark in the shortened season. One of the Colonels’ wins came against then-No. 11 LSU in Thibodaux. They seemed to be trying to peak at the right time.
“They have about 25 or 26 guys returning,” Davis said. “For me, coach said I’m going to have a shot to play shortstop but he knows he can put me anywhere in the infield, which helped me a lot in this process. I’m going off their schedule now in the weight room and doing their infield drills, hitting drills and throwing programs. I’m all Nicholls State. I’m getting ready for when I set foot there in the fall.”
When he does, the 23-year-old Davis will be one of the few college baseball players sporting a wedding band. In May, he wed Emma Grace Nix in a small ceremony for family members officiated by his father Jon Davis, the associate vice president of spiritual life at Charleston Southern University and a pastor at Summit Church. The young couple will renew their vows in July when more people can attend and then set sail for Thibodaux to start their new life together.
“That’s one of the questions we talked about," Davis said of a conversation with Thibodeaux. “He asked what it was going to be like for me being a married man in the clubhouse.”
Davis has no doubt he has his wife’s blessing to put in the extra work necessary to contribute at Division I baseball. Nix has been in a sports family her whole life, too.
“She’s the type of girl who if I want to go hit at 10:30 at night or go break down some film, she’ll be pushing me out the door,” Davis said. “With her being a coach’s daughter and her brothers all playing sports, she understands it. I’m thankful to have her in my corner.”
Nix is the daughter of former Auburn quarterback and high school football coach Patrick Nix. Younger brother Bo is the starting quarterback at Auburn and 2019 SEC Freshman of the Year.
Davis and Nix originally met at Westview Middle School in Goose Creek when Patrick Nix was an offensive assistant coach at Charleston Southern and Bo was a little kid. Patrick Nix left CSU after three seasons and is now one of the best high school football coaches in Alabama.
“Our families got really close and we always stayed in touch,” Davis said.
Davis’s new bride graduates Auburn University in August and has a job lined up at a hospital just down the road from Nicholls State. Davis might be able to stay on as an assistant coach after his playing days are over. It seems like everything is falling into place.
Stratford baseball coach Brandon Beckman believes coaching is a great fit for Davis, who assisted with the Knights infielders and hitters this season.
“J.D. is probably in the top five of all the players we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Beckman said. “He’s a first-class person and comes from a first-class family. He’s a hard worker. I know his ultimate goal is to be a coach. He’s a very understanding guy. He knows how to talk to players and make them want to listen.”
In his high school career, Davis earned five varsity letters and all-state honors in baseball and three varsity letters in football.
Younger brother Josh Davis is the starting quarterback and a pitcher/infielder at Stratford and headed to Charleston Southern to play baseball after graduating in 2021.