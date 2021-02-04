Designated waterfowl hunting days set for veterans/active duty military

Starting this year, South Carolina will hold Military Waterfowl Days for active-duty and veterans coinciding with state-designated Youth Waterfowl Days. This years’ day will fall on Feb. 6 and Feb. 13.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) would like to remind veterans and active duty military who hunt on these dates that, in addition to a valid South Carolina hunting license, Migratory Bird Permit and a valid Federal Waterfowl Stamp, they should also have in their possession a Military ID in order to hunt.
Legal species for these hunts include: ducks, geese, mergansers, coots, moorhens, gallinules. Daily and possession bag limits are the same as indicated for regular seasons, except scaup limit is two.
Frequently-asked questions:
I am a veteran/active-duty military. Do I have to be with youth to hunt on these days?
No, the Youth Waterfowl Days and the Active-Duty/Veteran Waterfowl Days fall on the same days, however, they are not related.
What can I hunt on these days?
Ducks, geese, mergansers, coots, moorhens, gallinules
What do I need to hunt?
- Valid S.C. hunting license
- Migratory Bird Permit
- Valid Federal Waterfowl Stamp
- Service ID
Are there any other restrictions?
Daily and possession bag limits are the same as indicated for the regular season. The only exception to that is there is a scaup limit of two. Check complete season and bag limit information HERE .