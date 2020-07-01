Deer Lottery applications now available

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for deer lottery hunts on public lands through Aug. 15.
The unrestricted multi-site lottery application from last year remains and will cover hunting opportunities on Bear Island, Donnelley and Bonneau Ferry WMA with no antler restrictions at these sites.
The other multi-site lottery application includes Belfast WMA, Botany Bay WMA, Hamilton Ridge WMA, Palachoucola WMA, Wateree River Heritage Preserve, and Webb WMA. Antler restrictions apply to these multi-site locations.
The 2020 traditional Webb Center Deer Lottery Hunt with guns has been canceled for this year. Concerns due the potential for COVID-19 transmission between hunters and staff have precipitated this decision. Webb WMA has been added to the restricted multi-site hunts for this year only.
Webb archery hunts are still available.
Previous applicants with Webb Center Deer preference points (Webb Gun Hunts) will retain all of their current point totals for next year when we resume the traditional Webb hunts.
The Multi-site and Unrestricted Multi-site lotteries operate independently and maintain separate preference points.
For more information go to http://www.dnr.sc.gov/hunting/drawhunts.html.