CSU searching for new coach

Charleston Southern will have another softball coach when the new season dawns.
Buccaneers athletics director Jeff Barber announced softball coach Venus Taylor has accepted another coaching opportunity and assistant coach Stevi Johnson will take on the interim role while a national coaching search begins.
The next softball schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.
Taylor posted a 28-46 record over her two seasons, including a berth into the 2019 Big South Softball Championship field after assuming the head coach role in October of 2018. CSU had five players recognized among postseason all-conference award winners, including a pair of freshmen earning recognition by conference coaches.
"We are very grateful to Venus for all she did for Buc Softball and wish her the very best in her new coaching endeavor," Barber said. "I am confident that God already has the right person to follow in her footsteps and our new coach will continue to build our team into a conference championship program."
CSU was 10-9 in the shortened 2020 season and had won nine of its previous 11 games prior to the COVID-19 shutdown with wins against Lehigh, Coppin State (twice), Maine, Cleveland State, Saint Louis, North Carolina A&T (twice) and N.C. Central.
CSU posted its third-highest defensive fielding percentage in program history in Taylor’s first season. Additionally, CSU had individual conference leaders in both sacrifice flies and bunts.