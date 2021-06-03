CSU ROUNDUP: Buccaneer Field getting new playing surface

Charleston Southern’s Buccaneer Field will have a new playing surface for the 2021 football season. CSU is working in conjunction with AstroTurf to update the field in time for the upcoming season.
The new turf continues enhancements made to the facility over the last two years. CSU has upgraded the experience at Buccaneer Field by adding a 52-foot Daktronics videoboard, more bathrooms, a new parking entrance/exit on Buc Club Drive, in-game and postgame fireworks displays and a kids zone.
“The goal for our department is to operate at the highest level of Division I athletics we are able and this new turf is certainly a large step forward in that journey,” CSU athletics director Jeff Barber said.
The installation is scheduled to begin this month. The project will highlight midfield with the three-colored "Bucky" head and the end zones with the new "Buccaneers" wordmark on a navy background. On the sidelines, new gold and navy coaching boxes will be extended to the 20-yard lines in accordance with the new NCAA legislation passed this spring.
The new football surface replaces the previously installed turf that was put in prior to the 2015 season. The replacement turf will include extending the E-layer under entire turfed surface and will feature the AstroTurf 3D3 Blend 60.
The installation is expected to be finished late next month in time for the Buccaneers to open 2021 fall camp. CSU enters its third season under the helm of Coach Autry Denson and the home schedule features games against Mercer (Sept. 2), Monmouth (Sept. 18), Hampton (Oct. 16), Campbell (Oct. 30) and North Carolina A&T (Nov. 6).
Butters promoted; White added to staff
Charleston Southern men's basketball coach Barclay Radebaugh promoted assistant Thomas Butters to associate head coach.
Butters enters his eighth season at CSU, spending the last two as the assistant head coach. Butters has also served as the director of operations and video coordinator positions while on the bench at Charleston Southern.
“Tee has continued to grow and excel as a coach,” Radebaugh said. “He has become a tremendous recruiter and works extremely hard at recruiting. Tee has a wonderful basketball IQ. Tee is the best at building relationships.”
In his four seasons as an assistant coach, the Bucs have appeared in the Big South quarterfinals three times and won the first home postseason game in program history, defeating FIU on March 21, 2019. They have consistently ranked inside the top half of the Big South in scoring, scoring defense and turnover margin the last four seasons.
Butters is a 2011 graduate of Clemson and served as both student manager and graduate assistant under Oliver Purnell and Brad Brownell.
New assistant coach Anthony White joins the Buccaneer staff after spending the 2020-21 season at Ferrum College, a Division III program in Virginia.
Prior to his stint at Ferrum, White was an assistant coach at Earlham College in Richmond, Ind., where he was responsible for scouting and recruiting, player development, gameday set up, mentoring, monthly newsletters and the team's social media accounts.
White played collegiately at Land Lake College before finishing his career at Mercer where he was named to the Atlantic Sun All-Tournament Team in 2014. White led the ASUN in three-point percentage (43 percent) and the Bears beat No. 3 Duke in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
White played professionally in Australia in the South East Australian Basketball League for one season where he averaged 18 points, four assists and three rebounds per game.