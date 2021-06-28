CSU: Musser adds to softball staff

Charleston Southern softball coach Christi Musser added pitching coach Ashley Ercolano to the Buccaneer coaching staff.
Ercolano will assume primary pitching coach responsibilities and help with the day-to-day operations of the Charleston Southern softball program. She comes to the Bucs by way of University of Colorado Colorado Springs and California State University San Marcos.
"She has a great energy and strong passion for the game,” Musser said. “Her background as a player at San Diego State and coaching experience at UCCS makes her a great fit for the program. I am looking forward to next season and working with Ashley as we move CSU to a consistent Big South contender."
Ercolano spent the past three years as a graduate assistant for UCCS and worked with Mountain Lions hurlers.
Prior to her time at Colorado Springs, she served as the pitching coach at Cal State San Marcos from 2017-2018.
As a player, Ercolano began her collegiate career at the University of California, Riverside in 2013 and 2014, before transferring and closing out her career in 2016 and 2017 at San Diego State. Over her career, she appeared in 70 games inside the circle while adding 13 home runs and 56 RBIs at the plate.
She garnered National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America Scholar-Athlete honors as a senior.
Ercolano graduated from San Diego State in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in psychology. She added her master's degree in communication in May 2021.
Payne returning to Mercer
Former Charleston Southern golf coach Jason Payne will be heading back to a familiar place. He’s leaving the Buccaneers to return to Mercer University, where he previously led the program from 2003-07.
“The past four seasons have been both personally and professionally rewarding,” Payne said. “I will definitely miss the day-to-day interactions with my fellow coaches and staff at CSU… The program is poised to win Big South championships in the future.”
The Bucs have seen improvement in each of Payne's four seasons at Charleston Southern, with multiple players earning conference and national recognition for their work on the course and in the classroom.
This past season Payne guided the Bucs to their best statistical season in program history. Four players finished among the top-20 scorers in the Big South, including the conference Freshman of the Year Ben Carroll.
Payne was recognized as the Big South Coach of the Year after guiding the program to a 21-1 mark against conference competition and a team stroke average of 288.10.
Forward Adamson joins CSU women’s team
Madison Adamson (6-0), a forward from Hoover, Alabama, has joined the Charleston Southern women’s basketball team and will have four years of eligibility.
Adamson averaged 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals per game for Hoover, one of the top programs in the state of Alabama, and won a pair of state championships. She was part of a Buccaneer team that was 122-10 over a four-year stretch, reaching the state finals in three of those seasons.
In addition to her accolades at Hoover, Adamson played AAU basketball for the Southern Starz, an organization based out of Huntsville, Alabama. Adamson's AAU team featured 10 Division I players.
Adamson spent the 2020-21 year at the United States Air Force Academy Preparatory School, where she was also a member of the Husky women's basketball team