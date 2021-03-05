CSU men capture conference crown

Charleston Southern’s men’s cross country team cruised to the program’s second Big South title in conference history on March 5 in Rock Hill.
The Buccaneers placed seven runners inside the top nine and finished with 21 points, 30 points ahead of runner-up High Point (51). Radford was third with 96 points. Six other squads competed.
All seven CSU runners earned all-conference honors as the Buccaneers finished with the lowest team total for a Big South champion since the 1999 season.
Redshirt senior Trevor Dominy paced CSU with a winning time of 23:54.60, becoming the third Buccaneers runner to win the individual championship in program history. Teammates Jaden Kingsley (24:16.90) and Gavin Buhlenbeck (24:22.70), a sophomore and freshman, were third and fourth.