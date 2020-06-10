CSU: Bucs announce home kick times, new baseball assistant

All five Charleston Southern home football games will wind down beneath the lights at Buccaneer Field this fall.
Each home clash begins at 6 p.m., starting with the season opener against North Greenville on Sept. 5. The Bucs host Furman on Sept. 12, then go over a month without a home game.
The next two at Buccaneer Field are Oct. 17 against Gardner-Webb in the second Big South Conference game and Oct. 24 versus North Alabama for homecoming.
The final home game is Nov. 7 against Kennesaw State for senior day.
CSU is 29-9 at Buccaneer Field the last eight seasons.
Ticket information, including season ticket packages and single-game ticket prices, will be announced later along with the promotions calendar for the season.
The Buccaneers finished 6-6 overall and 4-2 in the Big South last season, winning six of their final eight games after starting off 0-4 in Coach Autry Denson’s first year.
CSU's road games are at The Citadel (Sept. 19, 6 p.m.), Arkansas (Oct. 3, TBA), Campbell (Oct. 10, 1 p.m.), Monmouth (Oct. 31, TBA), Mercer (Nov. 14, TBA) and Hampton (Nov. 21, 1 p.m.)
BASEBALL: Charleston Southern baseball coach Marc MacMillan has added Matt den Dekker to the coaching staff.
The former Florida Gator standout and professional player will work primarily with hitters and outfielders.
den Dekker joins the Bucs following a six-year Major League Baseball career that had stops with the New York Mets, Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers and Miami Marlins. He was at Florida last season where he served as a student-assistant coach.
den Dekker played in the majors for six seasons and batted .271 with 487 runs scored, 401 runs batted in and 112 stolen bases.
During his collegiate playing career, den Dekker was an outfielder for the Gators from 2007-10, helping them reach the 2010 College World Series. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2010 MLB draft.
"The more I spoke with Matt the more I knew he was the right coach for our players at CSU," MacMillan said. "His time at Florida as a player and assistant yielded excellent results, and his Major League Baseball career earned him great respect from all that he came in contact with on a daily basis. The strong recommendations he received, his understanding of the importance of building relationships with our players; and both his knowledge and verbiage for hitting and outfield play made a lasting impression on me. He's a Christian, a champion, a tireless worker and a rising star."