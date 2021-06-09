CSU: Bucs add to coaching staffs for football, women's basketball

Goose Creek, SC (29445)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High 91F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.