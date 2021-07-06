CSU: Buccaneers athletic logo transitioning to new look

The Charleston Southern athletic department is transitioning toward the three-color "Bucky" head logo as the new primary logo of school’s sports teams.
The Bucky Head will slowly replace the existing CSU crossed cutlass logo throughout athletic venues, on apparel and in other inventory over the coming years. Along with the transition to the new primary logo, there will be an increased emphasis on consistency in brand presentation across the athletics spectrum.
The crossed cutlass will remain in circulation as an alternate look and be featured on special occasions moving forward.
The Bucky head logo will be featured prominently on the new turf installed at Buccaneer Field for the upcoming football season, while team uniforms and equipment will feature the new look as old equipment is phased out.
CSU women's golf team adds Freeman
Charleston Southern women's golf coach Jordan Jeffers has added Madison Freeman to the Buccaneers program for the 2021-22 season.
Freeman signs with the Bucs by way of Sam Houston State after lining up in one event the past two seasons.
Freeman had a strong career at Klein High School, where she ranked No. 20 in the state of Texas in the Class of 2019. She was a four-time regional qualifier and the 2019 6A regional champion and state qualifier. She was also a four-year varsity athlete and captain.
Cheerleading team announced
The 2021 Charleston Southern Buccaneer Cheerleading team was announced late last month.
The roster features 20 athletes, including 10 returners from the 2020-21 squad, after virtual tryouts were held in mid-June.
The full roster is Hanna Ali, Terry Baker, Emily Boston, Jaiden Brower, Sydney Childers, Emily Cooper, Savannah Culp, Mackenzie Dickerson, Madison Dykes, Alyssa Felicia, Zoe Ganiszewski, Macy Gleaton, Jordan Graham, Olivia Hasegawa, Hailey Keyes, Ashley McKinny, McKenzie Reed, Meghan Sechler, Alaina Urman and Carter Wessinger.