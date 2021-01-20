CSU brings in 10th softball coach

Charleston Southern’s 10th head softball coach brings 17 years of experience at the Div. I level to the Lowcountry program.
Christi Musser was tabbed to lead the Buccaneers on Jan. 15, replacing Venus Taylor. Taylor posted a 28-46 record in two seasons.
"We are extremely excited to have Christi take over the reins of Buccaneer softball," CSU athletics director Jeff Barber said. "Her faith and testimony are perfect matches for our university and her experience will be a huge ingredient to our growth.”
Musser comes to CSU after a six-year stint at Grand Canyon University where she was associate head coach. She was the hitting instructor and outfield coach and the Lopes were one of the top hitting teams in the NCAA in both batting average and doubles.
She was a part of a staff that earned the school’s first-ever victory over a No. 1 ranked team (Florida State, March 6, 2019), while also helping the program tally its eighth 30-win season.
She also made coaching stops Kansas and New Mexico before Grand Canyon.
Musser feels at home at CSU and is looking forward to getting started.
"I love the family atmosphere, the focus on faith, and truly believe in the vision and mission of the university,” Musser said.
CSU will soon announce the 2021 softball schedule.
Musser's first collegiate coaching position came at her alma mater, Kansas, from 2003-2010. She assisted the Jayhawks on the field as a hitting instructor and served as recruiting coordinator.
She left for New Mexico in 2010 and had a strong three-year run as the hitting coach. The Lobos led the nation with 96 home runs in 2012.
As an outfielder for Kansas, Musser earned all-American honors in 2002 and was a four-time All-Big 12 selection.