Column: What will the Tigers do?

from page A6
In less than a week if they continue dodging COVID-19, the curtains come up for the Clemson Tigers, who begin another football season in the conversation for all the trophies. The bunch from Death Valley has two national crowns, six conference titles and eight division championships since 2009. All three are within reach in 2020.
Clemson tangles with Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 in Winston-Salem to crank up the campaign on the gridiron. In the opener, the Tigers are more than a 30-point favorite — not the first time we’ll see a lopsided line like that – and Truist Field will be as silent as a Big 10 stadium this fall because of North Carolina’s COVID-19 guidelines. Let’s not kid, though. The home team isn’t going to have much to cheer about anyway so why not stay at home and watch it on ABC? A list of more predictions comes later.
The Tigers captured national championships in 2016 and 2018, their second and third titles, but got Ja’Marr Chased out the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Joe Burrowed on the scoreboard by the LSU Tigers for all the marbles last year. LSU trailed 17-7 in the first half but boat-raced the Palmetto State Tigers 35-8 the rest of the way. Clemson had its chances but, in the end, didn’t have enough pieces to slow down LSU’s historic offense.
I imagine the group from the Upstate is eager to plant a Tiger Paw flag at the top of the mountain in 2020 and is a heavy favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference for the sixth year in a row. Returning Heisman candidates QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne are back to power an offensive unit that will keep scoreboard operators busy again. The Tigers have weapons galore, too. I could name them all here but carpal tunnel is a thing.
Even though Tee Higgins left the NFL and Justyn Ross is sidelined with an injury – they combined for 21 touchdown catches last season — Clemson’s history at receiver speaks for itself. The Tigers have a slew of guys who can go run it down.
TE Braden Galloway is back from a year-long suspension and will be the weapon in the middle of the field the Tigers didn’t have last year. He has great wheels for a big guy. Aside from true freshman running back Demarckus Bowman, this is the piece of the arsenal I’m most excited to see.
If there is a question mark for Clemson’s offense, it’s the line where four starters moved on. But it’s the ACC, the Tigers will be fine. LT Jackson Carman is a returning starter and Matt Bockhorst has played plenty.
Defensively, is detailed analysis necessary? Not really.
You just know Clemson has Brent Venables at defensive coordinator. The mad scientist will concoct something that works. He always does. Oh, and the Tigers have plenty of talent.
Defensive tackle Tyler Davis, linebacker James Skalski and cornerback Derion Kendrick are the cornerstones of a unit that didn’t experience too much drama in 2019 until the playoffs. Two true freshmen I’m stoked to see run out there are defensive linemen Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy, a pair of five stars. It sounds like they’re ready to go right out of the box.
Clemson is the No. 1 team in the country by the Associated Press and anybody else who has been paying attention. Even the best teams have some adversity, though. This bunch of Tigers probably will, too.
Football inside empty or partially-filled stadiums will take some getting used to but it’s still football and I will be grateful to get what I can get.
This is how it all plays out if COVID-19 doesn’t intervene.
Sept. 12 — Clemson 52, Wake Forest 10… Deacons fans will thank the state of North Carolina for not allowing them into the stadium.
Sept. 19 — Clemson 62, Citadel 7 … At least the Bulldogs will get paid for the beatdown in front of 19,000 fans, the new normal at Death Valley for this season thanks to COVID-19. I’m guessing Bowman will return a kickoff for a touchdown or score on a long one to show the future is bright after Etienne leaves.
Oct. 3 – Clemson 56, Virginia 13 … After making the ACC championship game last season, the Cavs have their work cut out for them to finish .500 in 2020. Clemson rolls at home and the defense might score twice.
Oct. 10 – Clemson 41, Miami 14… I count at least four people as friends who are Miami fans. I promise not to blow up your phone on game day. Chris, Shaun, Eric and C.R., you know what’s coming. Don’t try to be one of those 19,000 in Death Valley that day.
Oct. 17 – Clemson 38, Georgia Tech 13 … I remember when trips to Atlanta were perilous for the Tigers. The improved Yellow Jackets might be pesky early but Clemson ultimately wins for the sixth time in a row in the series.
Oct. 24 – Clemson 44, Syracuse 13 … The Orangemen have played Clemson pretty well for five of the last six halves between the two. Clemson scored 24 straight in the second half to pull away, 41-6, last season. I see something similar for 2020 in Death Valley as the Tigers improve to 6-0.
Oct. 31 – Clemson 34, Boston College 10 … I don’t think this is the Twilight Zone game Clemson fans have come to expect the last few years (a la Syracuse in 2017 and 2018 and UNC last season) but it will be workmanlike for the Tigers. BC has new energy with a coaching change and four big offensive linemen returning. Plus the Tigers will be looking ahead to a much ballyhooed game on the schedule.
Nov. 7 – Clemson 30, Notre Dame 20 … Notre Dame is a better version of Boston College. Clemson will be in a fistfight in South Bend but will have too many playmakers in the end. I can see Etienne taking a quick pass and splitting defenders for a crucial fourth quarter score. Lawrence’s legs will be important in this one. Good news is the loser can cover up a blemish with a win in the ACC championship game.
Nov. 21 – Clemson 45, Florida State 13 … If Clemson didn’t have a bye after Notre Dame, I might be tempted to dub this game in Tallahassee the aforementioned trip to the Twilight Zone. But I remember FSU’s offensive line and there is no way the Seminoles will be able to keep quarterback James Blackman upright enough to pose much of a threat.
Nov. 28 – Clemson 27, Pitt 24 … Marinate on thoughts of 2016 when Pitt last rolled into Clemson. It was a long, frustrating day in Death Valley that concluded with the Panthers winning on a last-second field goal. This time, the Tigers will win a 12-round battle with a Pitt team that’s better than you think, like Syracuse in 2018. The Panthers have a little bit of everything to make Clemson work for it. If it was a boxing match, you’d hear three 115-113’s “all for the winner and still undefeated…”
Dec. 5 – Clemson 41, Virginia Tech 23 … Clemson clearly has more talent than Virginia Tech based on recruiting rankings the last several years but if the Tigers are tired and look ahead to the ACC championship, a season-ending trip to Blacksburg could be eventful. The Hokies figure to be ranked somewhere in the top 25 and have an extra week to prepare for the Tigers.
There you have it. The Tigers go 11-0 and make the ACC championship game against either Notre Dame or North Carolina. I wouldn’t be completely knocked out of my chair if Pitt or Virginia Tech put it all together.
Next week, I will pick the South Carolina Gamecocks’ schedule, which starts Sept. 26 at home against Tennessee.