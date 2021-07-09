Cane Bay's Jaylen Boudreaux garners state's top track honor

Cane Bay High School’s Jaylen Boudreaux became the Cobras’ first-ever student-athlete to be named a Gatorade Player of the Year.

A junior standout on the track, Boudreaux was chosen as South Carolina's top boys track and field athlete for the 2021 season.

Boudreaux swept the 110-meter and 400-meter hurdles in the Class AAAAA state meet, setting a state record in the latter, and surged to victory as the anchor leg in the Cobras’ winning 4x400 relay.

“Once that gun’s shot, you better be ready because he’s coming,” Cane Bay coach Greg Hall said after the state meet in May.

Boudreaux bolted out of the blocks to win the 110-meter hurdles in 14.19, .33 seconds ahead of the runner-up. In the 400 hurdles, Boudreaux scorched the track to win by over two seconds and set a state meet record with a time of 52.16.

In the relay, Boudreaux took the baton in third place and flagged down two runners in front of him. He became the front runner with about 40 meters left in the home stretch and coasted across the line for a third gold medal. The Cobras’ time of 3:20.30 was 1.71 seconds better than the runner-up and also the state’s No. 1 mark.

The state performance was a continuation of a dominant spring showing.

At the region level, Boudreaux captured the Region 7-AAAAA championship in both the 110- and 400-meter hurdles and also ran a leg for the Cobras’ 4x100 and 4x400 relays that captured gold.

He was named the region’s track athlete of the year and also won the Berkeley County championship in both hurdle events.