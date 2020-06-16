Campers S.O.A.R on hardwood

Around 40 youth hoopers took flight in the ninth annual S.O.A.R basketball camp June 8-11 at Hanahan High School.
It’s run through the city’s recreation department. Hanahan Hawks basketball coach Pieter Smits and his players dish out the instruction.
“I don’t know who had more energy about the camp, the kids or the parents,” Smits said. “The parents were just as excited to have the kids out doing things just as much as the kids were happy to be in the gym.”
Most of the elementary and middle schoolers had been forced off the court by COVID-19 concerns. Coronavirus shut down sports and schools in mid-March.
“The first day I asked them who had been in the gym since all of this started and none of the kids had really done anything the last few months,” Smits said. “That was including my players who were helping to host the camp. They were all in the same boat. It was the first time they had touched a basketball in months.”
The camp provided an opportunity to get back to the basics. Fundamentals work accounted for most of the camp’s focus but there was also a competitive aspect as it rolled along.
“The way we do the camp every day has a different focus,” Smits said. “The first day is passing and dribbling. The second day we do more defensive stuff. We focus on defensive stations, teach them rebounding, boxing out, closing out and team defense. Wednesday is the shooting day. Thursday is the big championship day. We have a free-throw champion, a knockout champion, a 3-point champion, a hot-shot champion and a 1-on-1 champion.”