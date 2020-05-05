Bucs Volleyball bolsters roster

The Charleston Southern volleyball program added four players to its roster on May 4.
The group makes up the first recruiting class for Coach David McFatrich, whose squad returns one junior and seven sophomores.
“Since our returning group of players is so young, we don’t have the luxury of bringing in players with the idea of adding depth for later,” McFatrich said. “We were focused on bringing in a group that we knew would be ready to play immediately. We can’t wait to see them in blue and gold.”
Last fall, the Buccaneers were 14-15 overall and 6-8 in the Big South in McFatrich’s first season. It matched the team's highest win total over the last decade (2016).
Opposite hitter Peyton Thompson transferred to CSU from South Florida, where she appeared in 33 matches and totaled 48 kills as a freshman. Thompson helped lead Spartanburg Christian to four SCISA championships before heading to Tampa.
Thompson was also named the SCISA 2A player of the year her sophomore, junior and senior years, while setting the Spartanburg Christian record with 2015 kills.
Middle blocker Indigo Young won two state championships (2016, 2017) while at Harrison High School (Ga.) and was named an all-state player in Class 6A as a senior. The two-time HHS team captain finished her Harrison career with 622 kills, 278 blocks, and a .410 hitting percentage.
Middle blocker Kaleigh Ammons was a four-time varsity letterman and two-time all-conference player for Wheaton Warrenville South (Ill.). She served as a team captain in 2019 as Wheaton Warrenville South advanced to the state championship. Ammons made 219 kills and compiled a .445 hitting percentage.
Libero Layla Sarvis was a five-year letterman and three-time captain for Lexington High School. In 2019, Sarvis helped power Lexington to the Class 5A state championship match and earned region player of the honors.
“We’re very excited to welcome these four to our first VolleyBucs recruiting class," McFatrich said. “They are a mature group that I know are looking forward to the challenges ahead and the hard work needed to meet those challenges."
For 2020, rising sophomore middle blocker Paige Reagor and rising sophomore setter Emilee Sue Karelse are two of the top players returning. Both earned all-freshman team honors in the conference.
Karelse led CSU last season with 734 assists while Reagor was third in kills (189) and first in blocks (107).
Also back will be rising sophomore outside hitter Rachel Feggeler, who was second last season with 212 kills.