Bucs schedule four Big South games

Charleston Southern’s football team will square off against four Big South Conference opponents on the gridiron in the spring.
Five conference schools will vie for the Big South’s automatic qualifier to the FCS Playoffs. In addition to CSU, Gardner-Webb, Kennesaw State, Monmouth and Robert Morris will have spring football seasons.
Campbell, North Alabama and Hampton will not compete during the spring season.
Robert Morris, which was scheduled to begin play in the Big South in the fall of 2021, will be an official conference opponent and is eligible for the Big South championship and automatic berth to the postseason.
The Buccaneers travel to Kennesaw State on March 13, host Robert Morris on March 20, travel to Monmouth on March 27 and host Gardner-Webb on April 3.
CSU is working with the state of South Carolina and will adhere to local guidelines, policies and regulations to ensure fans will safely be allowed to attend home games. More information will come at a later date.
Contingencies were built into the schedule to allow flexibility for completing the conference season in full, as the week of April 11-17 has been left open to allow any games impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to be made up.
Big South members are also permitted to play up to four non-conference games during the spring.
Charleston Southern enters its second season under Autry Denson. The Buccaneers finished 6-6 in the fall of 2019 after winning five of their final six games.
Six Buccaneers were recognized on the 2020 Big South preseason all-conference first team: DL Nick Salley, DL Anton Williams, DL Shaundre Mims, DB Cody Cline, PK Alex Usry and LS Ethan Ray.