Bucs lefty will finish career in SEC

A Charleston Southern hurler is moving on from the Big South and will cap his playing career in the Southeastern Conference.
Buccaneers lefty Jaret Bennett took to Twitter April 30, announcing he was going to use his last year of baseball eligibility with the South Carolina Gamecocks.
“I can’t thank Charleston Southern University enough for allowing a kid from Maryland to come to Charleston for the past four years and grow as a person and a player,” Bennett tweeted. “I’ve met my best friends and had some of the best memories of my life at CSU and I will forever carry those with me. I will forever be a Buc. However, I was blessed with an opportunity that leaves me with eligibility even though I graduate (next week). And as hard as it is to say goodbye to my teammates and coaches, I have decided to transfer.”
Bennett (6-2, 200) will pursue a Masters of Business Administration in Columbia. Bennett was recruited to CSU out of Colonel Richardson High School in Federalsburg, Md., by current South Carolina assistant coach Stuart Lake.
“I’m excited for the opportunity and the challenges that come with it,” he tweeted.
Bennett was sharp in the shortened 2020 season for CSU, posting a 0.71 earned-run average. He made four Friday starts and finished with a 2-0 mark, fanning 24 batters in 25.1 innings. Hitters batted just .147 off the crafty southpaw.
Bennett started the spring with a no-decision in five innings against Maryland and followed that up with a masterful performance against Kansas. He limited the Jayhawks to three hits and no earned runs in CSU’s 2-1 victory on Feb. 21. Bennett struck out six batters.
He struck out six batters in his next start, going six innings in a 13-1 win over Delaware State a week later. His last start was a no-decision against Appalachian State.
In 2019, Bennett was a member of the Big South All-Academic Team and tied for the team lead with 14 starts. He threw the second most innings (71.1 innings).