Bucs, Dogs agree on home and home

Charleston Southern and The Citadel will compete in football in a home-and-home series in 2024 and 2026.
The Buccaneers host the first matchup on Aug. 31, 2024, while the Bucs are set to make a return trip to Johnson Hagood Memorial Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026.
"I believe this is a great rivalry game for both institutions and will benefit everyone involved, as well as the entire Lowcountry area,” Charleston Southern Director of Athletics Jeff Barber said.
The Bucs and Bulldogs are at the end of a four-game scheduling agreement that runs out this upcoming fall. The Citadel won the last encounter, 22-13, on Sept. 21, 2019.
“Scheduling games is very difficult and has a lot of moving parts,” Citadel Director of Athletics Mike Capaccio said. “We have a great relationship and rivalry with them so it is important that we continue to play."
The CSU-Citadel series goes back to 2002, with the teams competing 12 times to date. The 2024 game will mark the third time the Bulldogs have made the trip to Buccaneer Field in the series and the first since the 2015 FCS Playoff Quarterfinal round.
Both programs are preparing for the 2021 spring season after seeing their fall plans altered by COVID-19. The Bucs will begin play on March 13 at Kennesaw State. The Bulldogs are scheduled to open the spring season on Feb. 27 at Mercer.
CSU Football Signings
Charleston Southern football coach Autry Denson announced the full 2021 signing class on Feb. 3 as the Buccaneers added 12 players to the class.
CSU's class consists of six players from Georgia, five from Florida, three from South Carolina, three from North Carolina and one from Virginia. The Bucs also welcome local product Jaylin Hayward (Summerville) to the signing class.
The Bucs added nine athletes who will join the offensive side (4 WR, 3 OL, TE, QB) and nine on the defensive side (2 DL, 3 LB, 4 DB).
“Today was a great continuation of our early signing day back in December,” Denson said. “… We look for the most competitive young men in all three phases of what it means to be a student-athlete: they have shown the ability to excel academically, have good character and are leaders, and they can play football and will make us better on the field.”
The Buccaneers open the spring practice slate on Feb. 12.
The 2021 football signing class is listed below:
Jeb Secrist (OL 6-6, 275) Salem, Va./Glenvar High School
Deymon Fleming Jr. (QB 6-2, 195) Stone Mountain, Ga./Greater Atlanta Christian School
Nicholas Bartalo (LB 6-1, 220) Tampa, Fla./Gaither High School
Seth Anderson (WR 6-0, 175) Suwanee, Ga./North Gwinnett High School
Laron Davis (DL 6-3, 270) Daytona Beach, Fla./Mainland High School
Jared Moorer (DB 5-9, 160) Deerfield Beach, Fla./Deerfield Beach High School
Jaylin Hayward (WR 5-11, 173) Summerville /First Baptist High School
Jomel Robinson (LB 6-1, 205) Lithonia, Ga./Martin Luther King Jr. High School
Timothy Ruff Jr. (WR 5-10, 175) Shelby, N.C./Crest High School
Boogsie Silvera (DB 5-11, 185) Pembroke Pines, Fla./American Heritage School
Vinson Davis III (WR 5-8, 160) Plantation, Fla./American Heritage High School
Kamron Smith DB (6-0, 175) Bonaire, Ga./Veterans High School
Jake Johnson (OL 6-5, 300) Mooresville, N.C./Lake Norman High School
Jaiden Miller (DB 5-10, 170) Brunswick, Ga./Glynn Academy
Edward Owusu ( DL 6-0, 225) Irmo/Dutch Fork High School
Nick Perry (LB 6-1, 200) Buford, Ga./Buford High School
Landon Sauers (TE 6-4, 228) Iva/Crescent High School
Neyland Walker (OL 6-4 270) Canton, N.C./Pisgah High School