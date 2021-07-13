Brittle returning to Lowcountry with Bucs

A Berkeley County athletic product has joined the baseball staff at Charleston Southern.
Former Berkeley High School standout Thomas Brittle will serve as the volunteer assistant for the Buccaneers and head baseball coach Marc MacMillan.
“I am very excited to have Thomas join our staff,” MacMillan said in a CSU athletics press release. “He grew up in the Lowcountry and played for Hall of Famer Jack Leggett at Clemson. He is highly motivated, a winner and understands what it takes to compete successfully on a daily basis. His leadership and knowledge of the game will be appreciated by our players.”
Brittle is slated to lead CSU’s catchers and assist with base running and hitting. He comes to CSU from Clemson, where he spent the last two seasons as a graduate manager while obtaining a master’s degree. Brittle earned a bachelor’s degree in parks, recreation and tourism management in May 2013 and master’s degree in athletic leadership in May 2021.
“Thomas Brittle is the total package,” Clemson coach Monte Lee said. “He is a young man of high character and tireless work ethic who will make any program better. Thomas has a chance to be a star in the coaching profession.”
During his time on Lee’s staff, Brittle worked with the Tiger hitters on a regular basis while also creating scouting reports on opposing pitchers.
After graduating from Berkeley High School in 2008, Brittle played in 199 games as an outfielder in his collegiate career at the College of Charleston (2009-10) and Clemson (2011-13). Lee was his coach at C of C.
He appeared in 76 games for the Cougars and batted .276 before transferring to Clemson, where he started 117 games and batted .282 with 27 extra-base hits, 62 runs batted in and 34 stolen bases. Brittle was an Atlantic Coast Conference All-Academic selection in 2012 and 2013 and was named the ACC’s best defensive outfielder by Baseball America in 2013.
The Tigers made NCAA Tournaments both seasons Brittle was in the lineup.
Before returning to Clemson as a graduate manager, Brittle was the athletics director, varsity baseball coach and assistant football coach at St. John’s Christian. In his final spring, St. John’s Christian advanced to the SCISA Class A semifinal round in 2019. He later garnered a coaching spot in the SCISA Class A-AA All-Star game.
Leggett believes the Buccaneers are gaining a great addition to the staff.
“He was a very gifted athlete and player who has proven himself at the highest level,” Leggett said. “His experience and maturity will be a valuable resource for the players and coaches. His enthusiastic personality and sincere love for teaching and coaching are assets any program would be glad to have around their team.”