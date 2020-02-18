All-Region 7-AAAAA selections announced

Goose Creek High School girls basketball coach Tim Baldwin headlined the list of all-Region 7-AAAAA selections from the Berkeley County School District released on Feb. 18
Baldwin, whose squad has won 78 consecutive region contests, was named the girls basketball coach of the year. Baldwin’s teams have won seven straight region crowns and were 10-0 against region foes this season.
Guard Aniyah Oliver, guard Kolia Adams and forward Janise Shaw join Baldwin in earning all-region honors for the Lady Gators.
Berkeley and Cane Bay had two selections each in girls basketball. Guard Jyahni Smith and forward Peighton Jambor represent the Lady Stags while guard Alaina Nettles and forward Aliana Gilmore represent the Lady Cobras on the squad. Guard Kaleyia Brown was Stratford’s pick.
Goose Creek’s three all-region picks in boys basketball were forward Shakarian Nelson, guard Demetri Simmons and guard Justin Alexander. The Gators were region champions this winter.
Stratford and Cane Bay had two picks apiece. Guard Jontae Adams and forward David Washington represent the Knights while forward Malakhi Stremlow and forward De’Angelo Clark are Cobras on the squad.
Berkeley’s lone pick was forward Framon Frasier.
In wrestling, Cane Bay landed five grapplers on the all-region squad: Raleigh D’Antico (106), Jacob Simmons (113), Logan Kira (120), Thomas Lee (132) and Jalyn McKeen (138). Stratford’s all-region wrestlers were Lance Elrod (120), Preston Soriano (138), Josh Phelps (285) and Cody Kling (113).
Gavin Canady (152) and Luke Gadsden (160) were Berkeley’s two selections while Sam Cohen (160) is from Goose Creek.