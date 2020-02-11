Spartans set to kick off season

A new season dawns on Saturday, Feb. 22 for the Carolina Spartans, a local semi-pro football organization.
The Spartans compete in the Independent American Football League, composed of nearly 40 teams from South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee.
The Atlanta Metro Horsemen are the defending IAFL champions.
"We are excited for the season to begin,” Spartans general manager Terry Jackson said. “We have a talented roster but our biggest strength will be our depth. Coach Brian Jackson did a great job recruiting in the offseason. Our motivation behind the recruiting was our 2019 roster. Those 35 or so guys endured a 1-7 season and we felt we owed it to them to put a winning roster on the field in 2020.”
Jackson said the Spartans have a 71-man roster and could wear on teams with lesser numbers. That’s not all that’s new this season. The Spartans have moved home games from Cainhoy Elementary to Faith Christian School on Farmington Road in Summerville.
“We’re very grateful,” Jackson said. “There’s an upgrade in amenities – scoreboard, press box and bleachers –and it’s right off the interstate. It’s a shorter drive for most players and opposing teams.”
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Concession stands available.
The Spartans have volunteer and vendor opportunities available. The team is looking for help with game-day staffing, including an announcer, photographer, videographer and scorekeeper. If interested, please email spartansfootball@yahoo.com.
First up for the Spartans will be the Garden City Seahawks, the 2018 IAFL champion from Augusta, Georgia. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Jackson said the Seahawks have won 35 of their last 39 games so the Spartans have their hands full.
“They’re a bunch of good ball players,” Jackson said.
The Spartans travel to Columbia on Feb. 29 to tangle with the Palmetto Hurricanes and host the Camden Gators on March 7 as part of an eight-game schedule.
The postseason begins in May and the IAFL championship game is slated for June 27 in Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium.