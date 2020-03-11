Weighted blankets the cure for sleeplessness (copy)

It’s 3:15 a.m. and guess where I am? Not asleep, that’s where.
I’m not alone: “Why We Can’t Sleep,” by Ada Calhoun, examines why women have insomnia, and it’s selling briskly. Pssst, I’ll tell you why for free.
We have heartburn, we’re worried, we have too much to do. Also, haywire hormones—aka night sweats, aka sneak-eating chocolate, aka why do I have so many regrets?
I don’t sleep because sometimes my mind won’t shut down. Or the room’s too hot or cold, the little toe on my left foot is cramping, my ribs itch, the sheets feel weird, there’s a divot in the mattress, and do I have a fever?
Actually, it’s not just women. I heard this stat on NPR the other day: Roughly 60 million Americans, male and female, are affected by insomnia. Next time you’re staring down 4 a.m. with bloodshot eyeballs, remember there’s comfort in numbers. (I tend to wake up at 2 a.m., stare at the ceiling and dissect every mistake I’ve ever made. Is that just me?)
Sleep experts say we should go to bed the same time each night, not eat too late, not drink before bed, take a warm bath, wear a sleep mask, try herbal tea, make sure the bedroom is a soothing environment, etc. (My worst habit is eating before bed. I’m not hungry during the day, but at night I chow down. Regret is trying to sleep at 11 p.m. after finishing a quart of boiled peanuts at 9 p.m.)
The snooze docs also say we shouldn’t lie in bed wide-eyed. We’re supposed to get up and do something—fold clothes or sew or play the guitar—anything repetitive.
I don’t sew or play the guitar and folding clothes is something I do every. Single. Day. (How two people generate so much laundry is a mystery greater than Stonehenge. When I lived alone for many years, I did one load a week, alternating lights and darks. Those were the good old days.)
My husband, Widdle Baby, also has trouble sleeping. He’s the only human I know who can take high-dose Ambien and sleep only four or five hours.
I once took half of the lowest-dose Ambien, prescribed by my doctor, while sitting on my sofa. Fifteen minutes later I stood up, sank to the floor giggling and passed out. (Important note: Wine was not involved.) I slept there until dawn, surrounded by my delighted dogs. So, Ambien’s out.
Alcohol’s out, too. From experience, I can tell you that it may make you go to sleep, but hello, 3 a.m. Since it’s a depressant, when it wears off there you are, wide awake again, tired AND hungover.
I do take magnesium supplements at bedtime, because sometimes they make me drowsy, and Widdle says melatonin can help. (It makes me burp.)
One day, sick of being tired, I started researching drug-free sleep solutions online. Guess what I found?
Weighted blankets! Long story short, I bought a 10-pounder from Amazon.
Supposedly weighted blankets work because they soothe sensitive pressure points, resulting in relaxation, blah blah blah. I don’t care if it’s magic unicorn dust, THEY WORK.
Nirvana, people. Bliss! A game-changer!
There are many blankets with glowing reviews on Amazon. I bought ours because it came in navy blue and looks great in our bedroom. One side is fleece, the other velour. Five minutes after I pull it up to my shoulders, I’m dead to the world.
In fact, I’m under it now, writing this col…. zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
Julie R. Smith, who’s had the same feather pillows for 10 years, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.