The U.S. Constitution: Will we keep it or trash it?

“Having witnessed the difficulties and dangers experienced by the first Convention, which assembled under every propitious circumstance, I should tremble for the result of a Second.” (Founder James Madison’s letter of November 2, 1788 to Turberville)
In 1787, learned and patriotic men gathered in Philadelphia to revise America’s first Constitution—The Articles of Confederation. Instead, they trashed the Articles! In secret, they produced A Miracle That Changed the World—The United States Constitution. (Title: Cleon Skousen’s book)
Why did the Founders trash the Articles of Confederation and replace them with a new Constitution? Because the Articles weren’t adequate for the needs of the Federation of States seeking to take its rightful place in the world. Today, because We the People take America for granted and leave politicians to their own desires, local, state and national governments have grown too big and gathered too much power.
Who’s to blame? Pointing one finger at others, we have four fingers pointing back at ourselves. I can’t speak for you, but I trusted our elected representatives to govern according to the U.S. Constitution. Each person we elect pledges his/her oath to the Constitution! I had no idea that most officials vote with the Insiders amongst them, and with powerful lobbyists. Most have nary a thought in his/her head about voting in accordance with the U.S. Constitution.
“The Freedom Index,” A Congressional Scorecard Based on the U.S. Constitution, reports the average House score for the 116th Congress is 36%; Senate: 28%. Of 530 members, only four (4) voted 100% with the Constitution: Representatives Thomas Massie and Justin Amash and Senators Rand Paul and Mike Lee.
The Tea Party movement exposed America’s huge national debt. We learned we can reduce government by educating ourselves and elected officials. If Constitutional limits were enforced, local, state and national leaders would reduce the size and scope of all levels of government.
Why do some state legislators advocate using Article V of the Constitution to call a second Constitutional Convention? They say if we amend the Constitution, Congress will obey it! But our Constitution already limits federal powers to those enumerated in the Constitution. The problem is that everyone ignores the existing constitutional limits on federal power. What amendment can fix that?
But even so, the enemies of liberty push for an Article V convention because their heart’s desire is to trash our Constitution and install one of new constitutions waiting in the wings.
Since the early 1900s—a strong underbelly of anti-American groups have been striving to fundamentally transform America. A large cadre of insider New World Order (NWO) Republicans have a burning desire for world government. They have subjected America to never-ending wars. Many people have watched, on YouTube, avowed Communists working in Bernie Sander’s campaign making violent threats if he doesn’t win.
Leftists have wanted an Article V Constitutional Convention for some 60 years—to change the Constitution to their heart’s desire. Several years ago, the NWO “Right” joined with the “Left” to call an Article V Constitutional Convention. The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) works with state legislators to implement their goals. The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) does likewise to achieve a New World Order. Elected officials, rather than obeying Constitutional restraints on government, play “follow the leader.” The U.S. Constitution and America as founded is in grave danger. We should not open the Constitution at an Article V Convention.
Highly paid lobbyists for the of the Article V Convention reassure us that States will “call” and organize the Convention; the States will control the Convention Delegates; and the Delegates will be allowed to address only specific amendments approved by State Legislatures.
The Constitution contradicts the convention lobby’s claims: Article V says: “Congress, whenever 2/3rds of both Houses shall deem it necessary, shall propose Amendments to this Constitution, OR, on the Application of the Legislatures of 2/3rds of the several States, shall call a Convention for Proposing Amendments, which in either Case, shall be valid to all Intents and Purposes, as Part of this Constitution, when ratified by the Legislatures of 3/4ths of the several States, or by Conventions in 3/4ths thereof, as the one or the other Mode of Ratification may be proposed by Congress.” (Emphasis added)
So, all the States have the power to do is to apply to Congress for Congress to call the Convention. Congress “calls” it. Congress is in charge of setting up and organizing the Convention. But after the Convention convenes, all bets are off. The Convention has a Will of its own. With Replacement constitutions waiting in the wings, our US. Constitution can be trashed just as our first Constitution was trashed in 1787.
Act now! Call South Carolina legislators. Tell them to vote NO on any, and every application for an Article V Convention.
Joan Holleman Brown, Charleston native and Summerville resident, co-chairs The Summervlle 9-12 Project, a public education group founded upon nine principles and 12 values of America’s founding.