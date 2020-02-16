Santee Cooper is still the right choice for South Carolina

To the Editor:
Now that Department of Administration has issued its report, it’s time for the legislature to do what’s right for South Carolina. The report confirms what many of us suspected all along – the best choice for South Carolina and especially the Town of Moncks Corner is to keep Santee Cooper. Not only do they currently have the lowest electric rates in the area, they have a long-term plan to hold those rates to less than the rate of inflation for at least the next 20 years.
According to their plan, they have reduced overall workforce by 10%, close older generation methods, and replace them with less expensive and innovation options like solar and battery storage. In short, Santee Cooper plans to save its way out of debt and they are already doing it with real debt reductions of $1.3B since 2017. It just makes sense for South Carolina when you consider that a non-profit public utility is customer-focused, and a for-profit private utility is shareholder-focused.
The Dominion-SCE&G merger was the best option for that situation, but it doesn’t work for Santee Cooper. SCE&G’s rates were some of the highest in the state when the nuclear project was cancelled. After the merger, Dominion lowered those rates but have already announced rate increases beginning next year. Santee Cooper’s typical customer rate today is already lower than the Dominion “fix” and will stay that way for at least seven more years. NextEra proposes a similar method, dropping rates initially only to raise them by 20% after four years.
While the rate “shell game” has the potential to hurt all of South Carolina, the massive purposed lay-off of 705 employees will be to the significant detriment of our communities. I can’t imagine the impact of a such a huge employee loss on Moncks Corner. Make no mistake, deep employee reductions must happen to make the numbers come anywhere close to working for an investor-owned company. But, in order to make the loss of all these jobs seem like a good deal for South Carolina they propose a payment to the state that includes $15 million to pay for the cost of this whole process and $500 million which comes from Santee Cooper’s own bank accounts to pay for pensions that are already owed. Since Santee Cooper is owned by the citizens of South Carolina, this seems like taking money out of your own pocket, pretending it’s new money and putting back, just to use it to pay a bill you already owed.
The outsourced management proposal from Dominion is little better. All it appears to do is copy the reform proposal from Santee Cooper and put someone else, who ultimately reports to the Virginia based company, in charge. With the bonus of unspecified savings to be determined later through “synergistic efficiencies” with Dominion. If there is anything we learn from the NextEra proposal, that means more employee cuts.
It appears that $15 million has already been spent to learn what most South Carolinians knew already, the risks are too great and the benefits (if any) are too small. However, should the state decide to move forward with the sale or outsourced management of Santee Cooper, the Town of Moncks Corner will be forced to consider pursuing the municipalization of our electric system. It may be the only way to protect our neighbors from higher rates and job loss. Not to mention keeping South Carolinians in charge of a crucial economic development engine for our community.
Let’s make the right choice and keep Santee Cooper.
Michael A. Lockliear
Moncks Corner Mayor