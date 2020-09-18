Life marches on despite fond college memories

Last month, my brother T-Bob road-tripped from Florida to Virginia, to drop his son at boarding school. They stayed with us overnight; we had a blast. (T-Bob doesn’t understand tomato pie, but we love him anyway.)
The next day he called me from Wilmington, N.C., where we grew up and went to college.
“You’re not going to believe this,” he sputtered. “They tore down College Manor. It’s a vacant lot.”
I may have blacked out for a minute. College Manor gone? That’s like seeing the Easter Bunny dead in the road—incomprehensible.
College Manor was an enormous apartment complex—about 300 brick “flats” and 50 rickety townhouses. Rent was cheap, the location was ideal—across the street from UNC-W, a block from Kroger’s. There were wide sidewalks (crucial for skateboarding to class), a park with flowerbeds and pines, two swimming pools, tennis courts, and a clubhouse with a party room and pool tables. The streets were named for universities: Tulane, Harvard, Yale, Vanderbilt, Cornell, Berkeley, Purdue.
In addition to being a college town, Wilmington is also a beach town, which means it was (and is) poppin’ 24/7. Students surfed before class (walking in with wet hair and biscuits from Jimbo’s); professors rode 10-speeds; Wrightsville Beach had one mom ‘n’ pop grocery store. And THE place to live was College Manor. It was legendary, Wilmington’s version of the Chateau Marmont.
Back before developers built thousands of condos for off-campus housing, there was no better place to be young and stupid. But people of all ages and occupations lived there—students, teachers, nurses, truckers, concert pianists, photographers and young couples with kids. My siblings, our cousins—and most of our friends—were tenants. My brother, Bubba, returned as a newlywed. My parents (!!) rented a flat while they built a house.
I never wanted to live in a dorm; College Manor was my only plan. Originally I shared a townhouse on Purdue with a random roommate who turned out to be nuts. Like, cry-all-night-stick-her-head-in-the-freezer-and-scream nuts. At 17, I wasn’t equipped to help much, but we muddled through that first year together.
(Back then you’d pick a roommate from index cards tacked to bulletin boards. I found a few good ones that way—but I’ll never forget my first roomie, nor the one whose drunken sailor date SWALLOWED MY TROPICAL FISH.)
College Manor is where a generation came of age. I turned 18 in that townhouse, and drank my first beer on the stairs. (The legal age in N.C. was 18 then.) So many firsts happened there: First heartbreak. First time I listened to New Wave music (Joe Jackson, “Look Sharp.”) First knock-down-drag-out fight with a boyfriend. First (and only) time I joined a sorority. First time I made spaghetti and meatballs. (It was so bad my boyfriend couldn’t eat it, and he ate banana peels.)
Later, I moved to a flat on Tulane Drive, the main drag and party central. My 30-ish next-door neighbor, Ben, was so kind. Friends said he was crushing, but he just loved the fried shrimp I took him after my shifts at a beachfront diner. He looked after me like a protective uncle. (T-Bob actually lived across the park, but we seldom crossed paths; he was home a lot less than Ben was.)
Time marches on, and all that’s erased now. After T-Bob called I searched online, thinking surely there were front-page stories about the ending of an era, but no. It’s just gone.
So tonight, I’ll toast great memories and growing up. I just need to find a staircase and a beer.
Julie R. Smith, who got older but never grew up, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.